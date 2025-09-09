Experience Nature’s Masterpieces in Motion with a New Video Series on Wild Birds from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology

Join award-winning, world-traveling wildlife photographers Tim and Russell Laman to witness the drama, beauty, and hidden moments of bird life. Sponsored by OM SYSTEM, this intimate series from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology showcases the unique behaviors of Tree Swallows, puffins, and Ospreys like you’ve never seen them before.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Cornell Lab of Ornithology has developed a new video series, sponsored by OM SYSTEM, that gives viewers an up close and personal look at the intimate, hidden lives of wild birds. Wild Birds Revealed takes viewers behind the scenes with wildlife photographers and filmmakers Tim and Russell Laman, a father and son duo that have traveled the world in pursuit of the perfect shot. Tim and Russell share insights and techniques for getting great wildlife photos while capturing the incredible lives of birds.

“With Wild Birds Revealed, we want to take viewers into the field with us and celebrate just how remarkable birds are,” says Tim Laman. “In each of these short films we combine intimate bird footage with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings these hidden moments to life.”

Wild Birds Revealed features the acrobatic antics of Tree Swallows, the hidden lives of Atlantic Puffins, and the stunning fishing skills of Ospreys.

“Wildlife photography and filming is all about being in the right place, watching closely, and letting the birds reveal their world,” said Russell Laman. “There’s always more to see when you slow down and watch closely.”

“We are truly honored to collaborate with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to share the beauty of birdwatching and the power of visual storytelling with a wider audience,” says Eiji Shirota, Head of OM SYSTEM Business Unit at OM Digital Solutions Corporation. “We hope this work will inspire a deeper appreciation and understanding of the natural world.”

Find Wild Birds Revealed on the Cornell Lab’s YouTube Channel or All About Birds. All three episodes (Ospreys, Tree Swallows, and Atlantic Puffins,) are live now.

The series will be capped off by an online live event on September 25, 2025, giving viewers the opportunity to chat directly with Tim and Russell, ask questions, and learn more about how they capture the inner lives of birds. Register for the live event online at: https://hubs.la/Q03C7J370

“We are thrilled to partner with OM SYSTEM on this exciting video series,” says Justin Cleveland, manager of Corporate Partnerships at the Cornell Lab. “Thanks to OM SYSTEM’s support, audiences will have the opportunity to see some amazing bird behavior and a look at wildlife photographers in action.”

About the Cornell Lab of Ornithology

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology is a nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to the understanding and protection of birds, wildlife, and our shared planet through research, education, participatory science, and conservation. The mission of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology is to interpret and conserve the earth’s biological diversity through research, education, and citizen science focused on birds.

About OM SYSTEM

OM SYSTEM inspires people to seek new encounters in the outdoors and experience more adventure in life through the power of visual storytelling. Designed to spark creativity and capture decisive moments never seen before, OM SYSTEM cameras combine outstanding reliability, mobility, and expressive power beyond imagination—perfect for outdoor exploration. From cutting-edge camera systems to learning opportunities and experiences, OM SYSTEM provides the tools and experiences that deepen your connection with nature and enrich every outdoor journey.

