Higgsfield Announces $50M Series A to Propel “Click-to-Video” AI for Social Media

Renowned Former Head of Generative AI at Snap, Alex Mashrabov, teams with industry luminaries, including Former Head/Vice President of Business Development at NVIDIA, Jeff Herbst, and gold-medal-winning coders to build the Video Reasoning Engine that lets anyone transform ideas into cinematic video for the Attention Economy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Higgsfield.ai , the AI-native video reasoning engine, today announced a $50 million Series A financing, led by GFT Ventures with participation from BroadLight Capital, NextEquity Partners, AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital’s US-based fund), Menlo Ventures, Alpha Square Group, and several other strategic investors. The oversubscribed round, capped at $50M, represents a decisive break from traditional video production, positioning Higgsfield as the backbone of synthetic media and AI video reasoning.

In just five months after launch, Higgsfield amassed more than 11 million users. With more than 1.2 billion social media impressions in the same time period, Higgsfield.ai has established itself as the dominant video AI generation platform for professional creators, surpassing the combined reach of all competitors.

Click-to-Video is a new category for AI media creation, pioneered by Higgsfield. While Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video rely on complex prompts, Click-to-Video replaces guesswork with simplicity: one click transforms curated presets into cinematic, brand-ready clips. This shift moves AI video beyond experimentation into predictable, scalable, enterprise-grade production.

This financing marks the convergence of breakthrough innovation with transformative industry expertise. Founder and CEO Alex Mashrabov has assembled a world-class team that blends frontier AI research with deep video expertise to build the leading AI-powered creative platform and flag-bearer for the attention economy.

As Higgsfield scales from professional creators to enterprise teams, its platform delivers the rigor, control, and performance demanded by global brands.

Key Differentiators

Higgsfield integrates its own proprietary models and best-in-class third-party models into enterprise-grade workflows, delivering:

Ease of Use : Accessible from any browser. Drag-and-drop, point-and-click templates instead of the tedious process of prompt engineering tweaks for each model.

: Accessible from any browser. Drag-and-drop, point-and-click templates instead of the tedious process of prompt engineering tweaks for each model. End-to-end workflows : Ideation, editing, and post-production in one platform, enabling an easy journey from storyboarding to final production.

: Ideation, editing, and post-production in one platform, enabling an easy journey from storyboarding to final production. The newest Draw-to-Video lets anyone bring their creative vision to life at the speed of the Internet.

lets anyone bring their creative vision to life at the speed of the Internet. UGC Factory and Higgsfield Ads propel the adoption of AI-generated UGC-style ads and rapid A/B creative at scale.

and propel the adoption of AI-generated UGC-style ads and rapid A/B creative at scale. Higgsfield Speak enables photo-realistic Digital Ambassadors that feel human, capable of showing emotion, and inspiring trust to promote and sell products.

enables photo-realistic Digital Ambassadors that feel human, capable of showing emotion, and inspiring trust to promote and sell products. Enterprise performance: a proprietary engine optimized for maximum speed at the lowest inference cost.

The Leadership Vision

Alex Mashrabov, Co-Founder & CEO

“For decades, creativity was gated, intermediaries dictated the pace, tools, and economics. The Higgsfield platform requires zero cognitive load and dismantles the model of cumbersome traditional production processes. We are the platform that makes creativity move at the speed of culture. Every frame we render accelerates a flywheel that empowers both brands and creators.”

Yerzat Dulat, Co-Founder & CTO

“Engineering at Higgsfield is not about catching up; it’s about breaking through. We’ve consistently pushed the edge of technology, powered by exceptional engineers who thrive on solving the hardest challenges. We created a unique culture within the team, spanning from Asia to Silicon Valley, to push boundaries. Daily product improvements allow us to get ahead of the competition. That’s the network effect: adoption drives intelligence, intelligence drives adoption. We refuse to wait for permission from incumbents; we’ll outlast and outscale them.”

Mahi de Silva, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

“Brands must leverage AI; it’s time to abandon the outdated, tired methods for content production, advertising, and customer conversion. Higgsfield is building a new creative operating system that can serve Fortune 500 companies, agencies, and a vast array of global creators.”

Investor Perspectives

Jeff Herbst, GFT Ventures and Board Member of Higgsfield AI, “I spent 20 years at NVIDIA helping to lay the infrastructure, expand the developer ecosystem, and create the platform that today powers AI-native applications like Higgsfield. That journey ultimately paved the path for NVIDIA to become the world’s most valuable company.

Higgsfield now stands at an equally profound inflection point, where application-layer AI, the creator economy, and enterprise demand converge. Alex and the Higgsfield team have a proven track record of building transformative technology, and their competitive programming discipline makes them the company to bet on to win video AI.

We believe this is still just the beginning of the hyper-growth cycle for AI applications, and Higgsfield has already shown the early signs of becoming a category-defining winner in the massive video production market.”

Kevin Yorn, BroadLight Capital

“Higgsfield’s Video Reasoning Engine is a catalytic force at the intersection of culture and commerce. By streamlining content production and enabling new forms of creative expression, Higgsfield is handing the keys of culture to creators and brands – and reimagining the media landscape in the process.”

Avie Tevanian, NextEquity Partners

“During my time at Apple, we drove many breakout moments like the iPhone. Generative AI is no less transformative, and Higgsfield is the backbone of tomorrow’s video intelligence.”

Amy Wu, Menlo Ventures

“At Menlo, we bet on category creators like Anthropic, and Higgsfield is pioneering the future of video creation, a $200B annual market in the US alone. The magic of their product is combining accessibility with professional quality and controllability, speed with cost effectiveness, the success of which has led to their rapid adoption by creatives around the world.”

Antoine Blondeau, Alpha Intelligence Capital

“Higgsfield is the future of content creation: uncompromising quality at unprecedented speed. In a world where influence is measured in moments, Higgsfield helps brands and creators produce at the speed of culture. As a former AI entrepreneur and now deep AI investor, I am struck by the team’s execution – outpacing agencies and the GenAI industry alike.”

Renee Li, Founder & CEO of Alpha Square Group

“Higgsfield is democratizing cinematic storytelling for the future, where every creator can produce professional-grade content. We’re backing the team behind the paradigm shift that will transform how humanity tells stories.”

Market Opportunity

Higgsfield is unlocking the $600B short-form video market, which incumbents and outdated tools have artificially constrained. Structural tailwinds are undeniable. AI quality is converging at scale, and Fortune 500 adoption is underway. Higgsfield is driving the transformation.

Higgsfield doesn’t waste time upgrading broken systems; it ignores them completely. By unleashing creative tools, it’s building cultural infrastructure that runs on talent, not location. No gatekeepers. No boundaries.

Use of Proceeds

This Series A funding will expand its enterprise platform while accelerating global engineering and go-to-market momentum.

About Higgsfield

Founded in 2023, Higgsfield is building the Video Reasoning engine for the attention economy. Its AI-native, browser-based platform condenses ideation, editing, and post-production into a single workflow, enabling creators and enterprises to produce cinematic-quality short-form video in minutes instead of weeks.

Higgsfield delivers fast, controllable, and scalable outcomes that preserve narrative continuity and cultural resonance across media, marketing, and brand communication. With operations spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Higgsfield is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by world-class investors and veteran technologists with a track record of billion-scale products and outcomes.

