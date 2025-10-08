Mongolia Growth Group Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (TSXV:YAK) (“MGG” or the “Company“) announces today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 7, 2025 (the “Meeting“). A total of 14,550,463 common shares of the Company, representing 57.15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders. All of the matters put forward before the Company’s shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company’s information circular dated August 27, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, at the Meeting, shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at five, electing Harris Kupperman, Nick Cousyn, Jim Dwyer, Brad Farquhar and Robert Scott as the directors of the Company for the ensuing year and appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be fixed by the board of directors. In addition to the foregoing, at the Meeting, shareholders (99.1% of shareholders in favor) also approved the sale of the Company’s KEDM business to an arm’s length purchaser and shareholders (99.1% of all shareholders in favor as well as 98.1% of shareholders in favor after excluding the votes of any “non-arm’s length” shareholders as required by the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“)) approved the sale of the Company’s office property in Rincon, Puerto, Rico to Lemontree LLC, an entity owned by Harris Kupperman, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company currently expects closing of the KEDM and office sale transactions to occur on or about October 31, 2025. Upon completion of such transactions, the Company expects the listing of the Company’s common shares will be transferred to the NEX Board of the TSXV. The Company expects to provide further information on such transfer in connection with announcing the closing of the transactions.

For further information please contact:

Genevieve Walkden

Corporate Secretary & Chief Financial Officer

Email: gwalkden@mongoliagrowthgroup.com

Phone: (877) 644-1186

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the transactions contemplated herein and the listing of the Company’s common shares. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, asset sale outcomes, tax interpretations, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general economic, market and business conditions, the regulatory process and actions, regulator and corporate approvals, technical issues, new legislation, competitive and general economic factors and conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events, and the Company’s capability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual results may differ materially from those projected by management. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

