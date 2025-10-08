Feed the Children and TP in the U.S. Partner to Provide Food, Essentials, and Backpacks to Families Across the Country

Organizations to hold series of Resource Rally and Backpack-N-Go events

Feed the Children and TP in the U.S., a digital business services leader, continue their partnership with a series of Feed the Children Resource Rallies and Backpack-N-Go events providing children and their families with food, essentials, and school supplies across the country this year.

TP in the U.S. and Feed the Children have planned multiple events with local partners to help provide families with food and essentials to address the increasing food insecurity many communities are experiencing throughout the U.S. as well as help offset the cost of school supplies this Fall back-to-school season.

“For 17 years, our partnership with Feed the Children has been a powerful example of TP USA’s commitment to uplifting communities where our team members live and work,” said Scott Barli, CEO of TP in the U.S.. “This success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our incredible employees. They’ve been instrumental in supporting Feed the Children’s mission, ensuring students and families receive the vital resources they need. It’s a true testament to the power of teamwork in making a positive impact.”

The organizations held a Resource Rally in North Lauderdale, Fla. over the summer and are partnering for two more this Fall. In total the organizations will serve 1,200 families across the country this year. At each of these events, local families receive a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food, a 15-pound box of hygiene essentials and additional items.

Upcoming Resource Rallies will be held in:

Brownsville, Texas Oct. 15

El Paso, Texas Nov. 6

Additionally, throughout this summer volunteers distributed backpacks filled with school supplies, personal care items, and a prepackaged meal. TP volunteers and Feed the Children put together more than 860 backpacks to help support students start the new school year with the classroom supplies needed to succeed. Backpacks were distributed to schools in six communities where TP operates including:

El Paso, Texas – Mission Valley Elementary

Brownsville, Texas – Egly Elementary

Port St. Lucie, Fla. – Village Green Elementary

North Lauderdale, Fla. – Morrow Elementary

Columbia, S.C. – Sandel Elementary

McAllen, Texas – Aida C. Escobar Elementary

As school supply costs rise, Feed the Children’s Backpack-N-Go program helps caretakers save on back-to-school expenses and prepares students to start the new year confidently, with the materials they need to learn and grow in the classroom. Each backpack will provide a child with a variety of supplies such as notebooks, folders, glue sticks, crayons, pens and pencils. They will also include daily essentials and personal hygiene items.

Throughout the academic year, children who rely on school-provided meals may encounter hunger during weekends and school holidays, similar to the challenges they experience over the summer break. Through the Backpack-N-Go program, students are provided with both food and essential items to take home during these periods away from school. Each backpack contains a complete, easy-to-prepare meal that includes a protein-based main course, a grain, a vegetable, and a fruit.

Feed the Children believes it takes everyone – the nonprofit sector, corporations, community organizations, government officials and food suppliers – to come together to end childhood hunger.

“Our partnership with TP brings meaningful support to communities across the country. Working together to provide food, backpacks, and quality of life essentials, we can make a difference in the lives of more children and their families,” said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “We are grateful for the compassionate support of our partners who stand united in our vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hunger.”

Feed the Children encourages everyone to join its global movement to end childhood hunger. Supporters can donate at feedthechildren.org to address global hunger and help children survive, grow, and thrive in communities in the U.S. and around the world.

About TP in the U.S.

TP in the U.S. is part of the Teleperformance Group , which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The company’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. TP also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Backed by the Teleperformance Group’s nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate team members globally who currently speak more than 300 languages, TP in the U.S. has a global scale and local presence which allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

Visit the group at www.tp.com .

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

