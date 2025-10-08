Fazer Illuminates the Power of Brand Strategy With Star Legend XP at Fordham University

Fazer, the global brand strategy firm redefining how companies achieve competitive advantage through its de-positioning methodology, joined a distinguished lineup of speakers at Fordham University, Lincoln Center, hosted by Star Legend Family Office.

Fazer logo

The invite-only event convened family office principals, investors, and partners for an evening centered on legacy, innovation, and impact. Fazer’s Head of Strategic Excellence, Craig Bagno, a veteran strategist from global agencies, including McCann, Ogilvy, DDB, and Wieden+Kennedy, delivered a keynote exploring how the world’s most iconic brands, such as Mastercard, IBM, and Coca-Cola, transform vision into market dominance.

His session revealed how family offices can apply the same principles to build generational brands and portfolio value. “Legacy isn’t about preserving what’s been built, it’s about reimagining what’s next,” said Bagno. “When family offices think like brand builders, they gain a strategic lens that turns capital into cultural relevance and competitive advantage.”

Other speakers included Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, who shared how heritage and innovation intersect to create meaningful modern legacies, and Chris Hetner, cybersecurity expert and former advisor to the SEC Chair, who addressed risk and reputation in the digital age. The evening concluded with a panel on “Smart Capital, Lasting Impact,” featuring perspectives from founders, institutional investors, and legacy advisors.

Star Legend Family Office is a premier advisory firm dedicated to guiding families through the complex journey of establishing, managing, and enhancing their family offices. “Our mission is to help families and founders align capital with culture, security, and innovation,” said Julia Valentine, Founder of Star Legend. “When family offices embrace this mindset, they not only preserve wealth but also generate the cultural and strategic advantage needed to thrive for generations.”

Fazer’s participation underscored its mission to bridge brand science with business strategy, ultimately helping investors, founders, and institutions address customer pain points better than competitors and sustain market leadership across generations.

About Fazer

Fazer is a global brand strategy firm that helps companies drive growth by creating sustainable competitive advantage. Through its proprietary de-positioning methodology, Fazer delivers measurable impact by building brands around customer pain points that outmaneuver competitors and redefine markets. The team is composed of senior strategists from leading agencies operating in an independent boutique environment. Their client roster spans Fortune 500s to startups, including Verizon, Bang & Olufsen, and SiriusXM/AudioGo. Learn more at fazer.agency.

About Star Legend

Star Legend Family Office is a premier advisory firm dedicated to guiding families through the complex journey of establishing, managing, and enhancing their family offices. With a deep understanding of the evolving needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, Star Legend provides tailored strategic advice, offering comprehensive capabilities from cybersecurity, digital identity, and executive protection to medical concierge, executive search, branding services, and curated deal flow. Learn more at starlegendfo.com .

SOURCE: Fazer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire