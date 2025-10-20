Moises and Cory Henry Launch Global Music Competition with $50,000 in Prizes

Jam Sessions Invites Musicians Worldwide to Reimagine GRAMMY Winner’s Track Through AI-Powered Tools

Salt Lake City, UT – October 20, 2025 – Moises, Apple’s 2024 iPad App of the Year, today launched Jam Sessions, a global music competition connecting artists, producers, and creators through AI-powered music technology. The inaugural edition features five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Cory Henry, who joins Moises as its new Brand Ambassador. Henry has released an exclusive, never-before-heard track created specifically for Jam Sessions, giving musicians worldwide the chance to reinterpret it through live performance or remix production.

Presented by Fender, Mix with the Masters, Ableton, and Blackstar Amps, the competition offers $50,000 in cash and prizes across two categories: Best Live Performance (Cover) and Best Production (Remix). The winning remix will be officially released by Cory Henry, with the winner receiving a 50/50 share of the track’s master royalties and an artist credit. All winners will receive professional gear, promotion across Moises’ channels, and global recognition through high-profile showcases.

“Jam Sessions gives every artist, from bedroom producers to professional creators, a global stage to showcase their talent,” said Geraldo Ramos, Co-founder and CEO of Music AI. “This competition demonstrates how human creativity and responsible AI tools can work together to push musical boundaries.”

Musicians submit entries via Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube from October 20 through November 21 using #MoisesJamSessionsContest plus either #Cover or #Remix. Community voting runs November 22-28, followed by expert judging November 29-December 5. Winners will be announced on December 15. The hybrid judging process combines community votes, editorial curation, and expert review, with Cory Henry personally selecting final winners in both categories.

“It’s inspiring to see how technology like Moises empowers musicians everywhere,” said Cory Henry. “Jam Sessions is a celebration of creativity, talent, and the endless possibilities when artists and AI work in harmony.”

For full details, visit: https://moises.ai/jam-sessions-cory-henry

About Cory Henry

Cory Henry is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose genre-defying sound bridges gospel, jazz, funk, and R&B. His latest project, Church, which won the 2025 GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album, was accompanied by a PBS documentary spotlighting his creative journey. A former member of Snarky Puppy, Henry has collaborated with Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, Rosalía, Bruce Springsteen, Imagine Dragons, and Jon Batiste, among others. With acclaimed albums like Something to Say and Operation Funk, and performances spanning Coachella to global tours, Henry continues to inspire as one of the most innovative voices in modern music.

About Moises

Selected by Apple as the 2024 “iPad App of the Year”, Moises empowers musicians with AI tools for music practice and creation, offering features like vocal/instrument separation, pitch adjustment, and chord detection. Backed by a team of world-class engineers and scientists with experience at Spotify, Pandora, and TikTok, the company has developed 45 proprietary AI models that process 2.5 million minutes of daily audio. Moises has 70 million users and is available in 33 languages. Founded in Salt Lake City, the company operates with a global team spanning the US, Brazil, and Europe. Learn more: moises.ai