Ryan Coogler’s Visually Groundbreaking Hit Sinners Returns to IMAX® 70MM and IMAX® Theatres

Limited Return Engagement Begins Thursday, October 30, Giving Audiences the Chance to View Coogler’s Most Personal Film Yet – a Multi-Layered Wholly Original Vision, Shot with Both IMAX and Ultra Panavision Film Cameras, a Historic First

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moviegoers will soon be able to see Michael B. Jordan in his tour-de-force dual role in Ryan Coogler’s singular film Sinners in IMAX 70MM and in IMAX. The critically- and audience-lauded film—a genre-bending story that weaves together culture, music, family and the supernatural—also stars Hailee Steinfeld, newcomer Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo.





Timed to Halloween weekend, Sinners returns in IMAX in top markets across North America for one week beginning October 30, 2025, as well as in Canada, U.K., France, Austria, Spain and other international territories.

This limited engagement offers audiences the chance to experience one of the most original and emotionally resonant films to ever reach the big screen in the way Coogler originally envisioned: presented in premium format on IMAX 70MM and IMAX screens. The re-release reunites audiences with a story that spoke volumes when it first premiered—both for its ambitious visual storytelling and for the passion and artistry of its stellar cast and crew.

The IMAX 70MM locations where audiences can see Sinners are: AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, NY; Universal AMC Citywalk in Los Angeles, CA; Irvine Spectrum and IMAX in Irvine, CA; AMC Metreon in San Francisco, CA; Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, IN; Harkins Arizona Mills in Tempe, AZ; Autonation IMAX in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Cinemark Dallas IMAX in Dallas, TX; Cineplex Cinemas Vaughn in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and BFI IMAX in London, UK.

Tickets are on sale now https://www.imax.com/sinners.

About Sinners

From Ryan Coogler—director of Black Panther and Creed—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes Sinners.

After chasing success in the North, twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan) return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to open a juke joint. As music and dance meld in celebration of artistry, culture and history, an evil descends, threatening to devour the heart and soul of the community.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Coogler designed the film with IMAX in mind, lensing on both their proprietary IMAX 15/65mm cameras and on Ultra Panavision 70 cameras (65mm film with anamorphic lenses, creating a super-wide 2.76:1 aspect ratio).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler’s behind-the-camera artisans include his Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P. Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production: Sinners. The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

