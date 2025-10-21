Dr. Angela Fisher’s Invitation to Reimagine Love at Cannadelic Global
Curiosity and Kindness Can Change Everything
TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Ahead of her headline keynote at the Cannadelic Global Summit, Dr. Angela Fisher is calling on seekers, clinicians, couples, and skeptics alike to explore one question: What if love is not a feeling, but a frequency we can return to – on purpose?
Her talk, “From Blushing to Bonding,” will guide the audience through the erotic neurobiology of connection – a live demonstration of how safety, tension, and intimacy actually work inside the body.
This is the future of love – rooted in science, felt in the body, and practiced through presence.
Attend the talk:
Cannadelic Global Summit
November 9, 2025
2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
Watch Dr. Fisher speak about the foundation of all great relationships: Curiosity & Kindness
Contact Ethan Owens, 727-490-9911
ethan@bionicbloom.org
