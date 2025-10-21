Dr. Angela Fisher’s Invitation to Reimagine Love at Cannadelic Global

Curiosity and Kindness Can Change Everything

Ahead of her headline keynote at the Cannadelic Global Summit, Dr. Angela Fisher is calling on seekers, clinicians, couples, and skeptics alike to explore one question: What if love is not a feeling, but a frequency we can return to – on purpose?

Her talk, “From Blushing to Bonding,” will guide the audience through the erotic neurobiology of connection – a live demonstration of how safety, tension, and intimacy actually work inside the body.

This is the future of love – rooted in science, felt in the body, and practiced through presence.

Attend the talk:

Cannadelic Global Summit

November 9, 2025

2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL

Watch Dr. Fisher speak about the foundation of all great relationships: Curiosity & Kindness

Contact Ethan Owens, 727-490-9911

ethan@bionicbloom.org

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

