Modular Data Center Market Size Worth $81.56 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 17.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global modular data center market share is set for explosive growth with a CAGR of 17.9% during 2025–2031, it was valued at $30.27 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to $81.56 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion is driven due to high focus on intelligent management with highly efficient operation.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Modular Data Center Market Size and Forecast (2021 – 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Solution, Service, Application, Vertical, and Geography”, the global modular data center market is observing healthy growth owing to the adoption of environmental protection and energy conservation data centers.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Trade shows are a robust platform that allows companies to showcase their entire business at one booth, raising company awareness among customers. This is further boosting the market growth.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Growth: The modular data center market is expected to reach US$ 81.56 billion by 2031 from US$ 30.27 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. As more data centers can be added to a modular architecture, one to ten modules can be built based on your needs to optimize the IT setup in a data center. The modular data center solution has clearly lowered costs over the data center’s service period. For example, a colocation provider with a large-scale IDC (Internet Data Center) does not know how many racks and what degree of power supply a customer requires or when the customer would request new business in a short period of time. In such cases, a modular data center is the ideal option.

Rapid Deployment and Shorter Construction Period: Modular data centers allow for a shorter planning and design period. The system structure can be reasonably configured in relation to the design aim. For example, the physical layout of module units is only done with a limited quantity and type of equipment that meets current IT needs. Large batch manufacture of modules results in off-the-shelf product availability and faster delivery. Standardized connection techniques lessen the effort for on-site configuration and connection, which shortens installation time. Modules can be linked and pre-tested in the factory, just like on-site operations. The time required to adjust the system is decreasing faster than ever before. The data center is designed to satisfy modern IT requirements, and it requires fewer small-scale infrastructures than the previous system, thus reducing deployment time. The construction time for modular data centers is significantly reduced. Then, it takes roughly 7 to 8 months to establish a standard data center, while 2 to 3 months are needed to build a modular data center.

Growing Popularity among Large Enterprises: Modular data centers are widely adopted by large organizations providing edge computing, 5G deployments, CDNs, IoT, smart cities, drone delivery services, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Modular data centers are becoming more popular in large businesses because they can offer high-performance computing and storage capabilities in a localized manner. These small, self-contained facilities are strategically located within the business premises to support important applications, IoT devices, and edge computing needs. Additionally, their modular design permits easy expansion, helping businesses adjust to changing computing needs without requiring major infrastructure changes.

Increasing Adoption of Micro-modular Data Center Solutions: In the banking industry, where data security and compliance are paramount, micro-modular data centers can be quickly implemented to safeguard sensitive information while providing the necessary computational power for transactions and analytics. According to Dell, over 75% of enterprise data will be processed outside of traditional data centers in 2022. This shift is largely driven by the rise of edge computing, which enables efficient data processing in remote locations. Micro-modular data centers are compact, mobile, and prefabricated data center solutions that can be adopted by numerous industries and deployed in a variety of environments.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Modular Data Center Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the global modular data center market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is segmented into all-in-one modular data center and single function modular data center. The service segment is segmented into consulting and planning services, design and consultation, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. The solution segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By organization size, the modular data center market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2024.

On the basis of vertical, the global modular data center market is segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, government and defense, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Modular Data Center Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

IE Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Dell, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Vertiv

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Rittal Ltd UK

Schneider Electric SE.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Modular Data Center Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

Vertiv launches high-density prefabricated modular data center solution to accelerate global deployment of AI compute

Eaton launches new modular data center solution to reduce time and cost of deployment for critical infrastructure

launches new modular data center solution to reduce time and cost of deployment for critical infrastructure KSTAR Ranked Sixth Globally in Micro-Modular Data Center Market

Conclusion:

The global modular data center market size is mainly supported by the rise in adoption across various industries including, BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, government and defense, healthcare, and others. These industries are highly demanding, fast-growing, high-performance computing (HPC), and AI workloads surge the construction of modular data centers. Moreover, HPC/AI, hybrid cloud, intelligent edge, 5G networks, military and defense, and Industry 4.0 are among the fastest-growing areas for modular data centers. Enterprises are drawn to prefab data centers due to their low startup costs, quick implementation, energy efficiency, and scalability.

The telecom industry is becoming a hub for modular edge deployments. They are putting modules next to cell towers to accommodate 4G and 5G deployment plans. Demand for low-latency solutions is pushing the need for smaller, more uniform installations closer to end users. Hence, the ease of deployment and portability of modular data center units make them highly suitable for edge locations.

