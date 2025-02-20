Realize Music: Sing Now Available

An Immersive VR App With A Groundbreaking Catalog of Your Favorite Songs to Sing Along To With Music from Today’s Biggest Pop, Hip-Hop, Rock and Country Names To Legendary Icons, Niche Favorites and Everything In Between

New App Introduces Solo Singing as a Self-Care Practice With More Music Added Weekly

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Realize Music Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of Realize Music: Sing exclusively on the Meta Quest in North America. The virtual reality application invites you to lose yourself in an ever-growing catalog of music with gorgeous immersive 360 environments that react to your voice and evolve as you sing, aiming to provide therapeutic benefits such as reducing stress, increasing lung capacity, promoting relaxation and releasing endorphins. Realize Music: Sing launches first on the Meta Quest platform with a massive and ever-growing musical library that features songs stemming from licensing deals with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, with more major announcements to come.



“Music, for so many, can be seen as a safe space, a space to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with your inner-self, letting go of any tension and allowing the dopamine to flow. We wanted to create an app that perfectly blends music into a form of wellness and that’s what you get with Realize Music: Sing. Users can sing their hearts out along with their favorite tunes and instantly feel the benefits in their body and their emotional state of mind. You’re virtually transported into a world where you can be carefree, jamming out and actually learning the lyrics to your favorite songs as you go, and with an ever-expanding catalog of music, there will always be something new to explore.” said Mark Roemer, Realize Music co-founder and CEO.

Upon subscription, users will have access to all genres of music from your favorite artists. Realize Music: Sing‘s library is continuously growing, with new music set to release weekly.

The next several months will see weekly song and artist additions to the ever-growing library as well as new features added to the app, setting Realize Music: Sing apart from any other app in the market today.

In December, Realize Music announced strategic partnerships with two of the world’s leading music companies, Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group. Link To Original announcement.

For a limited time, users can subscribe to an introductory subscription price of $9.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual subscription.

Key Features of Realize Music: Sing:

Extensive Music Library: Access more than 1 million songs, updated weekly, ensuring a vast and ever-expanding selection to suit every musical taste and mood.

Access more than 1 million songs, updated weekly, ensuring a vast and ever-expanding selection to suit every musical taste and mood. Voice-Reactive Environments: Engage with dynamic visuals that respond to your singing, creating a deeply immersive experience where your voice shapes the world around you. New worlds dropping bi-weekly!

Engage with dynamic visuals that respond to your singing, creating a deeply immersive experience where your voice shapes the world around you. New worlds dropping bi-weekly! Lyric Visualization: Watch lyrics transform into captivating visual effects as you sing, enhancing the emotional and sensory connection to the music.

Watch lyrics transform into captivating visual effects as you sing, enhancing the emotional and sensory connection to the music. Customizable Settings: Personalize your environment and experience by selecting different settings and visual themes, making each session uniquely yours.

Personalize your environment and experience by selecting different settings and visual themes, making each session uniquely yours. Interactive Activities: Enhance your musical journey with 3D painting and air drumming activities in connection with the music, adding layers of creativity and interaction and getting the rest of your body moving for additional benefit.

Enhance your musical journey with 3D painting and air drumming activities in connection with the music, adding layers of creativity and interaction and getting the rest of your body moving for additional benefit. Advanced Navigation: Utilize seamless voice-command navigation for an intuitive and hands-free experience, allowing you to focus entirely on the music.

Utilize seamless voice-command navigation for an intuitive and hands-free experience, allowing you to focus entirely on the music. Community Playlists: Create, share, and explore playlists with others, fostering a collaborative and social musical environment.

Create, share, and explore playlists with others, fostering a collaborative and social musical environment. Therapeutic Benefits: Use vocalization to aim for stress reduction and relaxation, tapping into the specific therapeutic power of music and singing to enhance well-being and personal expression.

Use vocalization to aim for stress reduction and relaxation, tapping into the specific therapeutic power of music and singing to enhance well-being and personal expression. Invite Your Friends Over!: Use your headset’s ability to cast users’ view to a smart TV, phone or computer for more social settings.

About Realize Music

Realize Music, Inc is creating new music-based immersive experiences that empower people to enjoy the well-documented physical and mental health benefits of actively participating and engaging with music, rather than just passively listening, in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Its first title, Realize Music: Sing, invites users to sing just for fun and enjoy the substantial benefits of regular singing.

