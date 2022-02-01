Modivcare’s NEMT Mobility App for Members Sets Best-in-Class Rankings and User Adoption, Pioneers New Advancements

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, announced it has made significant strides and enhancements in its digital mobility member application, solidifying Modivcare as the industry leader for the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) member experience.





Highlights include:

More than 140,000 new users in last 12 months

4.5+ rating in the Apple App and Google Play stores, earning the highest-rated app in the NEMT industry with more than 5,900 reviews

Top 20 medical app on the Android store and Top 90 on the Apple store, the only industry app earning a ranking in these stores

5,000+ New Member weekly downloads

The member mobility app is HIPAA-compliant and features a robust and intuitive interface that allows members and caregivers to seamlessly book, manage, monitor, track, and cancel rides in real time. In addition to its ride solutions, users can stay informed about their transportation benefits offered through their health plans, link both their Medicaid and Medicare benefit plans if dual-eligible, and connect multiple beneficiaries to a single account. The app is also multilingual supported – offering Spanish and soon Polish, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Russian – to ensure broader populations can access vital NEMT services. A live chat feature is also in the works.

Users can also manage rides with commercial transportation providers and handle mileage reimbursement rides. The app incorporates fraud prevention geofencing, ensuring accuracy in mileage reimbursement submissions and enabling instant payment and reimbursement. These solutions – backed by secure technology – ensure users are safe and protected throughout their entire trip management and reimbursement experience.

In a pioneering move, Modivcare is extending its class-leading user experience to its health plans’ clients’ own member apps and portals through a suite of open application programming interface (API), which will empower them to replicate the same app experience within their toolset. This integration gives health plans more control over their user experience, deepening the value of their own member applications, without requiring members to download multiple apps to access different aspects of their health benefits. A pilot program with charter health plans is already live with API integrations.

“We are excited to highlight these cutting-edge features, further solidifying our position as an industry leader in NEMT solutions,” said Ilias Simpson, President of Modivcare Mobility. “Our commitment to innovation, user-centric design, and seamless integration sets us apart, delivering an unmatched experience for our members and caregivers.”

With growing Medicare and Medicaid populations utilizing digital technology and smart phones as a primary way to access services, these enhancements represent Modivcare’s ongoing dedication to leveraging technology to improve healthcare access and support.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

