SpeedPro Chicago Loop Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards

Service-disabled veteran-owned business ranks as #112 on Inc. Magazine’s Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List and as #128 on Printing Impressions 150 List Largest Wide Format Printers in North America

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpeedPro Chicago Loop, a leading provider of best-in-class large format printing and graphics, proudly announces its ranking as No. 112 on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list and as No. 128 on Printing Impressions 150 List Largest Wide Format Printers in North America. With a two-year revenue growth of 106%, the company has earned its spot as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest.





Reflecting on a nine-year journey, SpeedPro Chicago Loop has transformed from nearly bankrupt to highly profitable. When Eric Lazar launched the studio in 2015, the business faced an immediate and almost insurmountable uphill battle; teetering on the brink of closure before ever opening their doors. With perseverance and the dynamic strategic leadership of both the founder Eric and his business partner and vice president Rebecca Considine, the company is now achieving remarkable growth in terms of both profitability and industry recognition.

The company’s other accolades throughout its franchise history include awards such as being the only two-time recipient of Project of the Year by SpeedPro corporate, coupled with consistent acknowledgment as a ‘3-Best Sign Shops in Chicago’ for seven consecutive years, BBB A+ accreditation, and the 2023 International Franchise Association Franchise of the Year award. This recognition underscores their commitment to excellence. In addition, participation in accelerator programs, such as Goldman Sachs 10k Small Business, Founders First and Bunker Labs, has further fueled their success.

Eric Lazar, a Marine Corps veteran, brings over 25 years of private sector experience to SpeedPro Chicago Loop. His background includes pioneering sales strategies for broadcast television stations and leading successful ventures in the mobile technology industry. Eric’s vision for SpeedPro Chicago Loop stems from his desire to merge his advertising and marketing expertise with a culture of innovation and community engagement. He concurrently serves as a Board Member for the Chicago Marines Foundation as well as the Communications Officer for Project Relo in his efforts to support military veteran causes.

“The life of an entrepreneur is filled with ranges of emotions. This incredible recognition from Inc. and Printing Impressions validates our efforts and vision, credits our team for their relentless dedication, and honors our clients for their unwavering and cherished support,” said Eric Lazar, Founder and Partner at SpeedPro Chicago Loop.

Rebecca Considine, Partner & Vice President at SpeedPro Chicago Loop, complements Eric’s leadership with her passion for creative marketing solutions and exemplary client service. With a background in sales and marketing spanning twenty years, Rebecca’s role is pivotal in cultivating partnerships and driving operational excellence. As a past President of the Franchise Advisory Council for the SpeedPro franchise, an Executive Board Member/Treasurer of the Media Advertising Club of Chicago (MAC), a board member for the Small Business Advocacy Council, and a police officer’s wife, Rebecca embodies the company’s commitment to growth and community engagement.

Eric Lazar and Rebecca Considine’s industry thought leadership has propelled SpeedPro Chicago Loop to new heights, and earning a spot on the Inc.’s Midwest list and the Printing Impressions ranking is a testament to their focus on customer satisfaction and community involvement – this ranking shines a celebratory spotlight on their journey from adversity to profitability.

SpeedPro Chicago Loop, located in the heart of downtown Chicago, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) large-format digital printing company. Fitted with some of the fastest and most technologically advanced printing equipment in the region, they pride themselves on providing innovative solutions for large-scale trade shows, events and activations, high-end corporate décor, retail point-of-purchase, and a broad scope of local business and charitable organization needs. Visit their website for more information about Eric, Rebecca, and to see examples of their work.

“In the upcoming years, we will focus on expanding our team, continuing to build our community outreach, and will continue to serve our local business community with outstanding service,” added Considine.

