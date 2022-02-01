Mitel Appoints Eric Hanson as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced technology executive will drive global marketing strategy to accelerate growth

Hanson will lead Mitel’s global marketing strategy, including solutions marketing for Mitel’s extensive communications portfolio, demand generation, brand, partner engagement marketing, customer marketing, and global communications.

“Over the past year, we have strengthened the Mitel solutions portfolio, expanded our channel community, and doubled the number of customers we serve,” said Tarun Loomba, President and Chief Executive Officer for Mitel. “Eric’s deep knowledge of the communications market and proven ability to drive demand in this space will accelerate our growth objectives and help solidify Mitel as the clear leader in unified communications.”

Hanson brings nearly 30 years of executive and marketing expertise to the Mitel team. Most recently, he was CMO at OneSpan, a provider of electronic signature and cybersecurity software, where he drove new programs that increased enterprise demand generation and improved the company’s brand and reputation in targeted market segments. Previously, Hanson served as CMO at Fuze where he was instrumental in contributing to the business and product innovation momentum that led to the company’s acquisition by 8×8 in 2022.

Prior to his time in the technology sector, Hanson was CEO and cofounder of SPY, a creative studio. Under his leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth, working on advertising campaigns with brands such as Nike, Toyota, and Apple and films including Iron Man, Hunger Games, and Avatar.

“When you pair its heritage of innovation with the recent acquisition of Unify, Mitel has an incredibly exciting story to tell,” said Hanson. “I am thrilled to join a world-class team at such a pivotal time, and I look forward to helping elevate the Mitel brand, empower partners, and provide clear paths for customers to use communications technology to drive engagement and better business outcomes.”

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.

