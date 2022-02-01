Staples Launches New Loyalty Program – Easy Rewards – With More Perks, Points, and Personalization

Staples introduces Easy Rewards™ program and helps members leap into huge savings with exclusive Leap Day deals and free passport photos1

With value, savings, and ease at the forefront of customers' shopping decisions, Staples is thrilled to offer a brand-new loyalty program: Easy Rewards. Designed in direct response to customer feedback, Easy Rewards is a reimagined, points-based program that works harder for Staples' customers by delivering customized savings and perks based on what they buy and how they shop.





This loyalty program is free to join and makes it easy for customers to earn and redeem points in stores, online at Staples.com and in the Staples® mobile app.2 Easy Rewards enables members to:

Earn every time they shop – 1 point per $1 spent on qualifying purchases 3

Rack up 2x or more points on the 3 bonus points categories they buy most

Earn points on eligible services, including recycling

Have exclusive access to special savings events and member-only offers every day

Redeem points to save on qualifying purchases at checkout 3

Track points and purchases on the Easy Rewards dashboard located in the Staples App or at Staples.com/easy

“ Staples has a long history of looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier. So, when they asked us for a different kind of loyalty program, we listened,” said Ory Adler, Vice President Digital & Loyalty. “ Easy Rewards is the ultimate personalized shopping experience, delivering tremendous savings and value to every customer, because it’s built around their unique preferences. Whether you’re ordering business essentials, technology or prints, purchasing classroom supplies on the go, or shopping for travel essentials, Easy works for you.”

Exclusive Leap Day deals for Easy Rewards members

To celebrate the launch of the new Easy Rewards program and to show appreciation for our most valued customers, Staples is offering the following incredible Leap Day deals for Easy Rewards members, only valid on February 29, 2024.

29,000 free passport photos nationwide 1 – just in time for spring break travel plans and beyond. Find a store near you: Staples® Store Directory

– just in time for spring break travel plans and beyond. Earn 29x points when you spend $29 or more in store and at Staples.com. This includes thousands of products and services including Laptops, Printers, Apple® Products, Luggage, and Custom Print orders!

There are more ways to save every day for Easy Rewards members, so be sure to stop in, check staples.com or view the Staples App to see all the latest perks and deals.

About Staples

Staples serves millions of customers, from businesses of all sizes to entrepreneurs, remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, Staples operates through eCommerce, direct business-to-business sales, and approximately 1,000 retail stores across the United States. Explore more at a local Staples US Retail Store, online at Staples.com or in the Staples App.

1Valid in Staples® U.S. stores only on select passport photos. Limit 1. Excludes any digital passport photo options. Coupon only available on the Staples Deals & Shopping mobile app and must be presented at checkout. While supplies last. May not be valid in combination with other coupons. Limit one coupon per customer, nontransferable. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time. Not valid on Instacart orders, prior purchases or purchases made with Staples Advantage In-store Purchase Program. No cash/credit back. Coupon value applied pre-tax. One-time use only. Redeemed coupons cannot be made available for reuse. Expires 2/29/24.

2 Purchases made through Staples Business Advantage are not eligible for the loyalty program. See Terms and Conditions for eligibility details.

3 Terms and restrictions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details.

