Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 Wins Fighting Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards!

Worldwide acclaim as the top fighting game continues following win at The Game Awards

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Capcom–Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Street Fighter 6 won Fighting Game of the Year at the 27th D.I.C.E. Awards, held on February 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.





With this year’s ceremony marking the 27th in its history, the D.I.C.E. Awards is one of the largest awards ceremonies globally and offers the game industry’s most authoritative honors each year in Las Vegas. This year, Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 was recognized as the year’s top fighting game, winning Fighting Game of Year at the show.

Street Fighter 6 represents a new generation of fighting games and was launched seven years after the previous title in the franchise. Sales of Street Fighter 6 surpassed 3 million units*1 worldwide as a result of appealing to a broad range of players, including with the introduction of the Modern Control Type, a new controller input option that allows special attacks to be performed with simple button combinations. Further, in addition to Street Fighter 6 being lauded by both the media and game players internationally, the game has also been recognized with a number of awards, including Best Fighting Game at The Game Awards 2023 held in December of last year.

Looking ahead, Capcom plans to continue its focus on expanding sales of the title, including with the release of additional characters for Street Fighter 6, as well as in conjunction with its esports efforts, such as the Capcom Cup X official world tournament that starts February 17.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

*1 As of January 3, 2024

ABOUT Street Fighter

The first title in the Street Fighter series was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the global smash hit Street Fighter II in 1991, which generated mass excitement due to its innovative battle system. Even today, more than 36 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series still enjoys immense popularity across the globe with cumulative sales for the series totaling over 53 million units worldwide. Further, in recent years the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the fighting game genre of esports.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

