Multi-year agreement brings the full Listener Kids library and sixty-six new episodes to Minno — the first step in a new model for bringing top YouTube Kids creators to premium streaming

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Minno, the leading Christian kids streaming service and media company for kids and families, today announced a worldwide, multi-year content agreement with Listener Kids, widely recognized as one of the leading creators of faith-based animations, Bible songs, and Christian videos for young children on YouTube. Under the agreement, Minno becomes the exclusive faith-based streaming home for the Listener Kids video library and will premiere sixty-six brand-new Listener Kids episodes, produced exclusively for Minno.

Minno becomes the exclusive faith-based streaming home for YouTube hit Listener Kids, adding 66 brand-new episodes

The deal marks a new chapter in how Minno works with leading YouTube Kids creators, giving creators a premium kid-safe streaming home and a committed production pipeline while their content continues to reach wide audiences on YouTube.

“Our mission at Listener Kids has always been to help children experience the joy of Jesus through music and animation,” said Jonny Macintosh, Founder and CEO of Listener Kids. “Partnering with Minno gives us an exciting opportunity to create even more content that kids love and parents can feel good about. We’re thrilled to be part of what Minno is building for families.”

Under the new agreement, Minno will stream the full Listener Kids catalog – famed for Bible songs for kids, animated music videos and preschool favorites–including previously unreleased videos, and becomes the exclusive faith-based streaming home for that library by early 2027. The centerpiece of the deal is a new slate of sixty-six Listener Kids originals made for Minno. New Listener Kids episodes will premiere exclusively on Minno before becoming available on Listener Kids’ own platforms, including YouTube. The new episodes will join Minno’s growing lineup of Christian shows for kids, Christian cartoons for kids, and Christian audio and books for kids.

“Listener Kids has built something really special, connecting with families through Christian music, Bible songs, and characters kids love,” said Craig Hunter, Chief Content Officer of Minno. “We’re excited to bring that library to Minno, invest in sixty-six new episodes, and help take the brand into its next chapter. We believe great Christian shows for kids should be able to grow beyond any one platform, and this partnership is a great example of what that can look like.”

A New Model for YouTube Kids Content

Listener Kids is the latest step in Minno’s creator-first model: exclusive premiere-first windows that add value for members while creators keep their reach on free platforms. Minno is building partnerships with more leading YouTube Kids creators and expects further announcements before the end of the year.

The deal comes as faith-based content continues to grow as a category, while remaining underserved in kids’ and family media. Minno is meeting that demand with the same creative ambition and production rigor found across leading mainstream kids’ programming. Its slate now includes thirty original Christian kids shows, among them Young David, developed alongside The David Movie; The Dead Sea Squirrels, from the co-creator of VeggieTales; Guillermo & Will, featuring talent from The Jim Henson Company, and more.

Minno is also expanding its flagship Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids franchise, with a new animated Bible story premiering every week beginning in 2027, making it one of the largest ongoing watch-read-listen-play Bible for kids initiatives in family entertainment. That momentum extends to YouTube, where Minno’s main channel has more than 1.7 million subscribers and generated more than 200 million views over the past twelve months.

Families can stream Christian kids shows, Bible songs and audio stories on Minno’s streaming platform and in the Minno Kids app, the leading Christian kids app on all major platforms and devices. Learn more at GoMinno.com.

About Minno

Minno is the #1 source of Christian content for kids and families. Named after the Greek word menō (to abide) from John 15:4–5, Minno exists to help families abide in Christ—in the everyday moments of life. With a fast-growing streaming platform, the #1 YouTube channel for Christian kids, screen-free audio, and best-selling books like The Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids, Minno helps kids and their families experience Jesus every day, on and off screens. Minno’s original shows are made in partnership with top Christian creators, child development experts, theologians, and educational media specialists to set new standards of excellence. Available on all major platforms and supporting parents with resources, devotionals, and blogs, Minno is where God’s love comes to life for kids around the world. Learn more at GoMinno.com.

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SOURCE Minno