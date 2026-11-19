The fourth and final musical chapter wraps up a story of clues and revelations. Pre-registration is open on Google Play.

MILAN, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LeiKiè unveils PAPcrazy and PAPrhythm, two game modes of PAPgame, the mobile video game developed and published by Not Just Music S.r.l. for Android and iOS, now open for Pre-registration on Google Play

With her fourth single, released in English as “PAPmusic Game Out of Every Box” and in Italian as “PAPmusic Game Fuori dagli Schemi”, LeiKiè concludes the musical storytelling journey behind the game.

Think you’ve figured out PAPgame? Think outside the box—again!

Watch now the video: https://youtu.be/OgSet_lnhjE

The new musical short film reveals another surprise: music doesn’t just accompany the game. Music becomes the game!

TWO WAYS TO PLAY. ONE PAPWORLD.

PAPworld characters and objects take center stage to introduce PAPrhythm, the new rhythm-game experience alongside PAPcrazy, the first-person adventure set in Milan’s Piazza Duomo.

At launch, the PAPshop will offer around 50 songs usable in both experiences: some gifted, some available for purchase and others earned through gameplay. In PAPrhythm, players win rewards by taking on individual songs; in PAPcrazy, they complete challenges to collect 11 trophies—and can win them again and again.

WIN. RESTART. WIN AGAIN!

In PAPcrazy, six weather-themed environments span 35 PAPranks. On the first playthrough, each environment rewards players with a song: six free tracks earned through gameplay. Beyond them, another stage leads to the final Never-Ending PAPstory trophy, spreading PAPlove across Piazza Duomo.

“Thinking outside the box is the spirit of PAPmusic: even when one chapter ends, the Never-Ending PAPstory goes on!” says PAPgame creator LeiKiè.

But victory isn’t the end! Inspired by a prestige loop, the cyclical progression system lets players restart while keeping their score, reclaim trophies and record the number of wins on each one. Subsequent cycles bring different gifts between environments. PAPcoins and PAPgems accompany the adventure.

FOUR MUSICAL SHORT FILMS. ONE MYSTERY UNFOLDING.

PAPgame’s story has been told through four musical shorts, each revealing new clues. “BREAKING PAPnews” sparked the mystery in June; “I Play PAPmusic Game” revealed in July that it was a video game; “Is it Just a Game?” brought more questions and PAPsurprises in September. Now “PAPmusic Game Out of Every Box” completes the journey with a playable revelation.

The first three campaigns generated approximately 50 million social media views and 5,500 international media publications.

Not Just Music S.r.l. is the Italian production company behind the movie PAPmusic – Animation for Fashion and the videogame PAPgame. Bringing together animation, original music, fashion and interactive entertainment, the company develops and produces creative projects across film, music and gaming. Not Just Music is both developer and publisher of PAPgame for Android and iOS.

AND NOW?

With all four musical chapters concluded, how can a Never-Ending PAPstory ever end? The next PAPnews might bring even more surprises…

PAPyourself Up too!

Website: https://www.not-just-music.it/

Instagram: @papmusicofficial

TikTok: @papmusicofficial

YouTube: @PAPmusicOfficial

Contact: info@not-just-music.it

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SOURCE Not Just Music S.r.l.