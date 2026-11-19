New leadership will focus on expanding open source projects and technical contributions, and strengthening engineering support for the visual effects and animation industry

Summary

The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) has appointed Andrew Pearce as its next executive director, effective Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding David Morin, who has led the foundation since its inception in 2018.

A founding ASWF board member and former treasurer, Pearce brings decades of experience in computer graphics and open source development, including leading DreamWorks’ contribution of OpenVDB, the Foundation’s first project.

In his new role, Pearce will focus on growing ASWF’s open source project portfolio, increasing technical contributions and strengthening engineering support to meet the evolving needs of the visual effects and animation industry.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), the motion picture industry’s premier organization for advancing open source software development, today announced the appointment of Andrew Pearce as Executive Director, effective Jan. 1, 2027. A longtime ASWF board member and treasurer, Pearce will succeed David Morin, who has led the Foundation since its launch in 2018. Pearce will focus on growing ASWF’s project portfolio, expanding technical contributions and strengthening engineering support for the global visual effects and animation community.

ASWF has become a central hub for open source collaboration across the motion picture industry, bringing together studios, technology companies, developers and artists to advance shared technologies. Under Morin’s leadership, membership increased 200% and the Foundation’s portfolio grew to 22 projects, including OpenEXR, MaterialX, OpenColorIO and the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), which joined in 2025. Morin also led the Academy Open Source Investigation, which helped lay the groundwork for ASWF’s creation in 2018.

“Having been involved with the Academy Software Foundation since its earliest days, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that open source collaboration has on our industry,” said Andrew Pearce, incoming executive director of the Academy Software Foundation. “David built an extraordinary foundation for this community, and I’m honored and excited to continue that momentum by expanding opportunities for technical collaboration, strengthening support for developers and ensuring ASWF continues to advance the tools that artists rely on every day.”

Pearce brings decades of experience in computer graphics, software engineering and technology leadership. As former vice president of global technology at DreamWorks Animation, he spearheaded several major open source initiatives, including the studio’s contribution of OpenVDB, the first project hosted by ASWF, and the release of its MoonRay renderer. He previously served as CTO and head of production technology at ESC, the visual effects studio behind The Matrix sequels, and held leadership roles at Alias, where he helped develop foundational computer graphics technologies, including Maya. Pearce is currently co-founder of Alienrobot, where he explores approaches to keeping artists at the center of the creative process as generative technologies evolve.

“When we launched the Academy Software Foundation in 2018, our goal was to create a shared home where the motion picture industry could collaborate on the software that makes creative innovation possible,” said David Morin, outgoing executive director of the Academy Software Foundation. “We’ve built a thriving community of studios, developers and artists who are working together to advance open technologies across the industry. I’m incredibly proud of what this community has accomplished, and I can think of no one better than Andrew to lead its next chapter. His technical expertise, industry relationships and longstanding commitment to open source will be invaluable as the foundation continues to grow.”

To learn more about the Academy Software Foundation, its projects and opportunities to contribute, visit aswf.io.

About the Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, the Academy Software Foundation provides a world-class home for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Academy Software Foundation is home to 22 projects, including the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), MaterialX, OpenEXR, OpenColorIO, and OpenVDB. For more information about the Academy Software Foundation, visit https://www.aswf.io/.

Media Contact

Emily Olin, The Linux Foundation/Academy Software Foundation

pr@aswf.io

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SOURCE The Linux Foundation