MiniTool Unveils Video Converter 4.5 with Intelligent Subtitle Feature

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2025 MiniTool Software Limited has launched a new version of its video converting tool – MiniTool Video Converter 4.5. This update introduces an excellent Intelligent Subtitle feature.

Speech-to-Text AI Models

MiniTool Video Converter 4.5 brings the Intelligent Subtitle feature that supports automatic subtitle recognition (ASR). This feature is AI-powered. You can use an AI model (Basic Model, Standard Model, or Advanced Model) based on your needs to transcrible audio to text.

Basic Model : Standard accuracy, ultra-fast speed, best for routine tasks like daily note-taking.

: Standard accuracy, ultra-fast speed, best for routine tasks like daily note-taking. Standard Model : Enhanced accuracy, fast speed, best for general tasks like work and study.

: Enhanced accuracy, fast speed, best for general tasks like work and study. Advanced Model: Highest accuracy, standard speed, best for professional tasks like video editing.

Transcribe Video/Audio to Text

MiniTool Video Converter 4.5 supports converting video or audio to text. This function supports importing various video and audio formats, including MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, MP3, WAV, WMA, etc. You can upload a video or audio file and transcribe the spoken audio into an editable transcript.

If the generated transcript contains any mistakes, you can modify and correct them. Once you are satisfied with the transcript, you can choose a folder and save the generated text in either SRT or TXT format.

Edit Subtitles for Video

MiniTool Video Converter 4.5 provides a wide range of customization options for subtitle style. After generating the subtitles, you can check the subtitle text and manually modify it in the text editor window. You can adjust the text’s font, position, style, size, color, and opacity. If necessary, you can also make the text bold, italic, or underlined. You can also adjust the background color and outline of the font to make your video more visually appealing.

About MiniTool Video Converter

MiniTool Video Converter, developed by MiniTool Software Ltd., is a versatile application for Windows users. It offers video and audio conversion, video compression, screen recording, and speech-to-text conversion features.

MiniTool Video Converter specializes in file conversion. It supports conversion between a wide range of video and audio formats, including MP4, MP3, MKV, WMV, MOV, AAC, WAV, WMA, etc. Moreover, you can freely adjust the bit rate, resolution, frame rate, and other parameters of the converted files.

Furthermore, MiniTool Video Converter supports compressing videos with a resolution of up to 8K. You can customize the compression level from 10% to 100%. Also, the compressed video can be previewed to ensure the desired quality. Additionally, this feature supports batch compression up to 5 videos.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company that provides complete business software solutions in the video editing, data recovery, data backup, and partition management industry.

