British Director Michael Lachmann’s Documentary Series “Spacetime Capsule” Premieres in China

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The brand new documentary series, Spacetime Capsule, directed by British filmmaker Michael Lachmann and produced by China Review Studio, has recently premiered on Chinese video platforms including Tencent Video, iQIYI, and Bilibili.

The three-episode series creatively employs the concept of a “spacetime capsule” to frame its narrative. It explores extraordinary stories of scientific innovation in China across three main themes: human development, planetary coexistence, and the exploration of life.

The documentary features a range of cutting-edge scientific achievements: from detecting “ghost particles” in the neutrino laboratory and the “Sky Eye” capturing cosmic signals, to the “artificial sun” exploring clean energy and the breakthrough in food production achieved through artificial starch. It unveils unprecedented insights into the world of Chinese science.

Michael Lachmann, known for celebrated works like Wonders of the Universe, brought his expertise in science documentary to this project. When asked about his motivation for creating this documentary, Lachmann stated that China offers huge scope for invention and creativity. “Behind every scientific story stands a group of admirable scientists who interpret the meaning of their work through their personal experiences—a creative opportunity that simply could not be missed.”

Through the lens of scientific and technological advancement, Lachmann’s documentary seeks to address the fundamental human questions: “Who are we, where do we come from, and where are we going?” These stories not only express humanity’s relentless quest for knowledge, but also illuminate our unique place and purpose within the universe. This is a scientific odyssey that explores human evolution, our symbiotic relationship with Earth, and the enduring quest to understand life itself. It is a timeless dialogue between civilizations, a cosmic invitation to the universe, sending humanity’s wisdom and hope to the future.

Spacetime Capsule trailer: https://youtu.be/B1XVu3h2i4Y

SOURCE China Review Studio