Six Star Travel Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Travel Agencies in Guelph

Six Star Travel, a boutique agency specializing in travel planning, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Travel Agencies category for Guelph. Known for its expertise, personalized service, and commitment to excellence, Six Star Travel has built a reputation as a trusted partner for travellers seeking exceptional experiences.

Founded by travel professional Steven A. Faehrmann, Six Star Travel creates customized solutions designed to meet the needs of discerning clients. The agency offers a full spectrum of services, including cruises, resorts, hotels, expedition travel, and bespoke tours.

“Our role is to simplify travel planning while elevating the experience,” says Steven Faehrmann. “We focus on details that matter, from carefully selected accommodations to unique excursions, ensuring every client enjoys a journey that is thoughtfully curated and stress-free.”

A Commitment to Value and Service

As a member of Ensemble, Six Star Travel leverages exclusive relationships with leading suppliers worldwide. This allows clients to benefit from added value such as complimentary room upgrades, shipboard credits, and private tours. While specializing in premium travel, the agency’s focus on maximizing value ensures high-quality service at competitive rates.

Recognition and Client Trust

This marks the third consecutive year that Six Star Travel has been recognized with the Consumer Choice Award, reflecting its consistent commitment to excellence. Its 5-star Google reviews further highlight the trust and appreciation expressed by clients. With nearly two decades of experience, Steven’s passion for travel has taken him to more than 51 countries and over 700 cities worldwide – knowledge he draws on to deliver unique insights and advantages to every client journey.

Trusted by the Community

Located in Guelph, Six Star Travel has earned the loyalty of its clients by prioritizing reliability, professionalism, and personalized care. The agency is committed to supporting travellers throughout their journey – from consultation and booking to assistance during travel and follow-up upon return. Clients consistently commend the agency for its attention to detail, proactive problem-solving, and ability to anticipate needs. This dedication has helped Six Star Travel build lasting relationships with both new and returning customers in the Guelph region.

“Our success is grounded in the trust of our clients,” adds Faehrmann. “Receiving this recognition is an honour and a reflection of the service standard we strive to uphold every day.”

About Six Star Travel

Six Star Travel is a boutique travel agency based in Guelph, Ontario. Led by founder Steven A. Faehrmann, the agency provides a full range of services including cruises, resorts, tours, and expedition travel. With a focus on integrity, value, and client satisfaction, Six Star Travel delivers exceptional service and unforgettable journeys. To learn more, visit www.sixstartravel.ca.

