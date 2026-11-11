Millions of Gigabytes. Clear Findings. Matthew Meola Joins Quandary Peak Research

Boston-based Principal Consultant brings 13 years of litigation consulting experience, from leadership of large-scale technical investigations to patent, software copyright, and trade secret disputes.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Quandary Peak Research today announced that Matthew Meola has joined the firm as a Principal Consultant, expanding its litigation consulting capabilities in source code review, software and hardware investigations, and the evaluation of complex technical evidence.

Meola’s case history includes more than 50 litigation engagements spanning patent, software copyright, and trade secret disputes. He has supported matters in federal courts and proceedings before the U.S. International Trade Commission. Across these engagements, he has helped legal teams determine how systems function, assess what the evidence supports, explain findings clearly, and shape technical strategy.

For example, on a complex litigation engagement, Meola led more than a dozen consultants and engineered tools for reliable, repeatable analysis of petabyte-scale datasets, representing millions of gigabytes of information. He determined technical strategy and guided software development for the project, translating litigation needs into requirements for the analytical tools.

That capability matters when evidence comes from different systems, appears in different formats, or exceeds what a team can examine manually. Developing a repeatable process allows analysts to apply a consistent method across large collections of records and revisit the analysis as questions develop.

Former colleague Dr. Radostin “Rado” Pachamanov, a Director at Quandary Peak Research, recruited Meola to the firm. Their reunion establishes the firm’s Boston-area team, with advanced computer science expertise and a strategic focus on telecommunications that builds on Pachamanov’s experience in broadband and wireless networks.

“Having worked with Matthew, I know the care he brings to studying a system and deciding how to investigate it,” said Dr. Pachamanov. “He is one of the sharpest people I know, and he understands the litigation process inside and out. He calmly works through difficult technical problems, and when there is no obvious answer, he finds a creative way to solve them. That combination is valuable to our clients and I am very pleased to be working with him again.”

In his technical investigations, Meola examines source code, the human-readable instructions used to build software, and compiled programs, the executable files that computers run. He has developed tools for comparing large bodies of code and examining the structure of compiled software. These capabilities support investigations into software functionality and potential misuse of proprietary code, where careful examination is necessary to distinguish meaningful evidence from superficial similarities.

His contributions also extend to communicating the results. Meola has drafted expert reports and declarations and prepared technical portions of discovery requests and claim construction briefs, which address how patent terms should be understood.

“I’m excited to join Quandary Peak because the team demonstrates broad and deep technical expertise, as well as a determination to uncover how technical systems really work,” said Meola. “The chance to work with Rado again was an important part of my decision. This role lets me apply my experience to some of the most consequential technology questions in litigation and help legal teams identify the best technical analyses to resolve the issues in their cases.”

Before joining Quandary Peak, Meola served as a Director in Aon’s IP Solutions group and at Stroz Friedberg. Earlier, he worked as a computer scientist at Elysium Digital.

His engagements have involved technologies ranging from smartphones and communications networks to enterprise software, cloud storage, and virtual reality. That breadth complements his hands-on engineering experience and provides a foundation for investigating systems whose behavior depends on multiple software and hardware components.

Meola holds an M.A. in Computer Science from Princeton University and a B.S. in Computer Science and Mathematics with Highest Honors from Rutgers University. His published research addressed reasoning about programs that can tolerate faults and programming approaches for managing computer networks.

With this appointment, Quandary Peak strengthens its ability to investigate large volumes of technical evidence and deliver findings counsel can evaluate and use. His combination of engagement leadership, analytical tool development, and creative technical problem-solving adds depth to the firm’s support for clients in challenging software disputes.

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research provides independent, expert analysis of software and computer systems for leading companies, law firms, and investors. Quandary Peak’s services include source code analysis, technical due diligence, software quality audits, and digital forensic investigations. The firm’s consultants are frequently engaged in civil litigation involving patent infringement, copyright disputes, trade secret misappropriation, and breach-of-contract claims. Its experts regularly serve as testifying witnesses in U.S. District Courts, state courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and other legal forums.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jeremiah Deasey

Manager of Digital Marketing, Media, and Brand

pr@quandarypeak.com

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SOURCE Quandary Peak Research