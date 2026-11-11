Cineverse Building Upon Social Video Revenue Growth with a First-Time Spanish-Language Dog Whisperer Channel on YouTube + a Yu-Gi-Oh! Live Stream

Revenue Across YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch up 55% YOY, with Social Video Now a Multi-million Dollar Business for the Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In June, entertainment technology company and studio Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) recorded its highest-ever gross revenue from social video in a single month, up 82% from the biggest month in 2025. Now a multi-million dollar business, revenue from video across YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch is up 55% year-over-year (January through June).

This double-digit growth comes as the company announces two new launches: a new Yu-Gi-Oh! live stream on the iconic anime series’ official YouTube channel, and a Spanish-language version of Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan (El Encantador del Perros con Cesar Millan) on YouTube and Facebook.

“With YouTube, month in and month out, the TV platform audiences spend the most time with, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge™, it’s essential for us to connect with audiences there, in order to continue to grow the reach of our streaming brands. YouTube and other social video have become a strong revenue-driver for our business,” said Cineverse Senior Vice President, Partnership & Business Development Alexandra Viglione.

The launch of El Encantador del Perros con Cesar Millan comes as the English-language Dog Whisperer YouTube channel continues to see double-digit growth year-over-year in revenue, and recently hit the 1,000,000 subscriber mark. The new, separate channel marks the first time episodes of this show – which has been a hit across every platform, from cable to FAST to social – are available in Spanish on YouTube.

With Yu-Gi-Oh! live, fans of the popular anime franchise can now tune-in 24/7 to watch their favorite episodes.

Also driving growth of Cineverse’s social video business is the expansion of successful relationships with third-party monetization partners, and the recent relaunches of Cineverse’s Lone Star (westerns) and Midnight Pulp (cult films and all things strange) brands on YouTube.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross and The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Anime and Pan-Asian shows and films (RetroCrush, AsianCrush), Documentaries and Independent Film (Docurama, Fandor), Romance (Dove Channel) True Crime (Crime Hunters), and Westerns (Lone Star) to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@cineverse.com

Media Contact:

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.