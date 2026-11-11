Fulcrum Metals PLC Announces Publication of Updated Investor Presentation

Fulcrum Metals plc (AIM:FMET)(OTCQB:FULMF), which is developing a scalable platform to recover precious and critical metals from mine waste using Extrakt Process Solutions’ (“Extrakt”) cyanide-free technology, announces that its updated investor presentation is now available on the Company’s website.

The presentation sets out Fulcrum’s strategy to use a single, standalone pilot facility to test and advance multiple projects using Extrakt’s cyanide-free recovery technology. It explains how the facility is designed to generate project-specific data without a dedicated pilot build for each project, with Teck-Hughes as the first planned pilot programme and Sylvanite as the next project in the pipeline.

The presentation is available at https://fulcrummetals.com/research-and-presentations.

Ends

Engage with the Fulcrum Metals plc management team directly by asking questions, watching video

summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say. Navigate to our interactive investor

hub here: https://fulcrummetals.com/s/7fc3a5

Subscribe to our news alert service: https://fulcrummetals.com/s/c5b90a

For further information, please contact:

Investor questions on this announcement We encourage all investors to share questions on this announcement via our investor hub https://fulcrummetals.com/link/rAoRjy Fulcrum Metals plc Ryan Mee, Chief Executive Officer Via our investor hub; Or through St Brides Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated adviser) Nick Athanas / Ashur Joseph Tel: +44 (0) 203 328 5656 Clear Capital Markets Limited (Broker) Bob Roberts Tel: +44 (0) 203 869 6081 St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR) Ana Ribeiro / Charlotte Page Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

*About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

Follow us.

Notes to Editors

About Fulcrum Metals plc

Fulcrum Metals plc (AIM:FMET)(OTCQB:FULMF)(FSE:J2M) is a technology-led natural resources company developing a scalable platform to recover precious and critical metals from historical mine waste and support the potential regeneration of legacy mine sites. Its model combines project ownership, a multi-project pilot facility and commercial development capability to advance projects using cyanide-free technology developed by Extrakt Process Solutions LLC and its associates (together, “Extrakt”) from laboratory testing towards commercial deployment, supported by exclusive regional rights.

The Company’s initial projects comprise the legacy mine-waste sites of the former Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite gold mines in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario. Historical estimates, which require verification by Fulcrum, indicate that the sites combined contain more than 10 million tonnes. Fulcrum also holds a portfolio of mineral exploration and development interests across Ontario and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Fulcrum holds exclusive rights to deploy Extrakt’s technology at legacy gold mine-waste sites across the Kirkland Lake and Timmins mining districts, which have produced more than 110 million ounces of gold historically and contain more than 70 documented legacy mine-waste sites.

The multi-project pilot facility is intended initially to accelerate development decisions at Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite. These programmes will generate the knowledge, operating capability and repeatable development pathway needed to establish a scalable pipeline of projects across Fulcrum’s exclusive Extrakt rights in Kirkland Lake and Timmins, as well as wider opportunities pursued through flexible commercial structures.

How is Fulcrum Metals building a scalable mine waste recovery business?

1. What is mine waste and why is the opportunity emerging now?

Mine waste, or tailings, have already been mined, crushed and processed and are sitting at surface, yet can still contain valuable unrecovered precious and critical metals. Modern recovery technology creates the potential to unlock that value while supporting the regeneration of legacy mine sites.

2. What makes Fulcrum’s approach different?

Fulcrum is building a scalable mine-waste recovery platform combining owned projects, a multi-project pilot facility designed to accelerate projects from laboratory testing towards commercial development, and exclusive rights to deploy Extrakt’s cyanide-free technology across Kirkland Lake and Timmins. The owned projects are intended to prove the model; the platform provides the pathway to scale it.

3. Why are Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite important?

Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite provide Fulcrum with a substantial initial project base: historical estimates indicate more than 10 million tonnes of tailings in aggregate, which require verification by Fulcrum. Teck-Hughes is the first proving project; nearby Sylvanite provides the opportunity to apply the same knowledge, infrastructure and development pathway to a second project and demonstrate repeatability.

4. Is Fulcrum building projects or a platform?

Both. Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite provide direct project exposure and are intended to prove the model. The multi-project pilot facility is the gateway for successive projects using Extrakt’s technology. Fulcrum’s exclusive rights to deploy that technology across Kirkland Lake and Timmins-where more than 70 legacy mine-waste sites are documented-together with approved partner-led opportunities, provide the pathway to scale

5. How could Fulcrum’s platform create value?

Fulcrum intends to create value by advancing its owned projects and participating in selected additional opportunities through project interests, joint ventures, strategic partnerships and royalties. This provides multiple potential routes to value beyond reliance on a single asset.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Fulcrum Metals plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire