Miami-Dade TV Revamps Playout with Feature-Rich System from PlayBox Neo

July 21, 2025 – As part of an overall initiative to modernize its broadcast infrastructure, Miami-Dade TV (MDTV) turned to PlayBox Neo to upgrade playout of the channel’s 24/7 mix of live and pre-recorded programming. MDTV has been revamping key components of its HD/4K production and transmission environment, including master control, to create a more flexible and reliable workflow and improve the quality of its programming. MDTV is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on YouTube, Comcast channel 76, and AT&T U-verse channel 99.

Brian Ross, President of Orlando-based systems integration firm, Enlighten Digital led the PlayBox Neo installation for MDTV. The PlayBox Neo system replaced MDTV’s existing automation and server set up in master control. The new workflow utilizes the AirBox Neo servers for playout. The solution also controls the inputs and outputs from the Rohde & Schwarz router.

The PlayBox Neo system handles both live signal switching and the insertion of prerecorded segments, ensuring smooth broadcast operations. It automates the playout of MDTV’s programming across its broadcast channels and streaming platforms. Content includes scheduled government meetings, public service content, educational programs, and live events.

“We needed a solution that would integrate seamlessly with our existing infrastructure while providing a robust and intuitive interface for our team,” said Shawn Hinchey, Chief Digital Media Services, Miami-Dade County. “PlayBox Neo stood out because of its modular design, IP streaming support, scheduling flexibility, and ease of use. It supports the kind of hybrid SDI/IP workflows we’re adopting and allows for remote operation, which has become increasingly important in our environment.”

The full PlayBox Neo set up features master and redundant AirBox Neo systems with 8 channels that interface directly with MDTV’s routing switcher. Rounding out the system are: TitleBox Neo, an interactive CG; ListBox Neo for schedule creation and editing; Live Ingest, and the Multi-Backup Manager (MBM) for multi-channel redundancy.

“Scheduling and automation play a vital role in our operations,” continued Hinchey, “and PlayBox Neo’s scheduling tools have enhanced our workflow. The ability to easily build 24-hour daily playlists in ListBox Neo and transition them seamlessly into AirBox Neo for playout makes our production process dramatically more efficient. Additionally, the Live Ingest controller gives us the flexibility to schedule recordings efficiently, which is essential for our dynamic programming.”

Other features of the PlayBox Neo system cited by Hinchey are the integrated crawl, shot box, graphic overlays, and user-friendly interface. “The integrated crawl feature enables us to share important alerts and real-time updates with the residents of Miami-Dade County without interrupting regular programming, which we didn’t have before. We value the shot box functionality, which allows us to trigger actions instantly with a single click or by dragging items directly into the playlist. Logo overlays and the picture-in-picture option have expanded our creative capabilities and helped maintain a consistent, professional on-air presentation. I also found the user interface to be moderately intuitive and easy to learn, making the transition for our team smooth and efficient,” he said.

A built-in RSS reader that links and displays any RSS feed within the playout system was an unexpected feature but one that’s put to good use at MDTV.

In addition to the rich feature set, Hinchey said he and his team were most impressed by the responsive support they received from PlayBox Neo: “It’s been outstanding throughout the entire installation and integration process.”

The key to the successful installation at MDTV is cost-effective flexibility, said Van Duke, Director of U.S. Operations, PlayBox Neo. “We interface with other vendors in an intuitive way,” he said. “Ours is not a silo-ed approach. We can talk to other automation, ingest and graphics tools and work directly with them, which makes operation smoother and easier for our customers. And our technology does not come with pricey maintenance contracts.

The system runs on the PlayBox Neo Suite – a platform that offers centralized control, monitoring, and administration of an optimized multimedia workflow. The current line of “Channel in a Box” products integrate seamlessly with the PlayBox Neo Suite, maximizing existing investments while providing a unified interface for future upgrades. PlayBox Neo solutions are solutions based on modular products which can be customized to provide the exact capability needed for any scale of channel playout management – from ingest and scheduling to transmission.

For more information on PlayBox Neo, please visit PlayBox Neo at www.playboxneo.com