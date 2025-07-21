NEUTRIK Races Into 50 Years of Innovation and Connection

CHARLOTTE, JULY 21, 2025 – Neutrik Group, a global leader in interconnect solutions including NEUTRIK®, REAN® and CONTRIK®, proudly announces the 50th anniversary of its iconic brand, NEUTRIK. The company celebrated this milestone with a dynamic and heartfelt event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC, just minutes from the company’s Americas headquarters.

Held on July 10, the milestone gathering brought together numerous attendees, including employees, customers, partners, dealers and distributors from across the region. With a theme inspired by speed, performance and innovation — all qualities shared by both NEUTRIK and NASCAR — the evening blended nostalgia, gratitude and forward momentum.

A centerpiece video and photo montage honored NEUTRIK’s 50-year legacy, highlighting breakthrough innovations, key partnerships and the dedicated people who shaped the company into a global connectivity leader. Among the evening’s highlights were the unique NASCAR Hall of Fame venue and bringing all of the company’s top partners together for one dynamic event. The program included remarks from Neutrik Group’s new CEO Lukas von Arx. In his speech, he acknowledged the company’s roots and emphasized its continued dedication to engineering excellence and customer partnerships.

“Fifty years ago, NEUTRIK began as a bold idea: to reimagine the connector,” said von Arx. “That spirit of innovation still drives us today. This celebration isn’t just about the past but about honoring the people and partnerships that will take us forward into the next 50 years. NEUTRIK has always been about making the right connections technically, professionally and personally. We’re deeply grateful for the community that’s been on this ride with us. Here’s to the next 50 years.”

Founded in 1975 in Schaan, Liechtenstein, NEUTRIK revolutionized the AV world by introducing the first XLR connector with latch locking. The company established Neutrik USA in 1988, marking a major step in international expansion. Over the decades, the company expanded rapidly, growing its product portfolio to include powerCON®, etherCON®, speakON®, opticalCON®, and most recently, its mediaCON and FIBERFOX lines. In 2021, the Neutrik Group restructured as a multi-brand company with the integration of REAN and CONTRIK, broadening its capabilities across industrial and system integration markets.

“We have built special relationships with our customer base over the years, and they all made significant contributions to the success of the NEUTRIK brand,” said Chris Neethling, President of Neutrik Americas. “We are grateful that we could celebrate this milestone during this very successful event.”

With racing-themed installations, a tribute to its fast-moving legacy, and the energy of a team ready for the next lap, the evening struck a perfect balance between looking back and gearing up.

“Great relations and strong partnerships with our direct customer base and distribution channel remain the foundation of Neutrik Americas’ business model,” added Tom Chudyk, Director of Sales at Neutrik Group. “This commitment to collaboration between all parties was clear at the Neutrik Americas 50th anniversary event held here in Charlotte. Thank you to all who made this spectacular celebration an enormous success.”

The Charlotte event followed similar celebrations held at Neutrik Group headquarters in Europe earlier this year, commemorating key milestones and spotlighting customer and employee contributions. Notably, the company surpassed the production of its two billionth connector this year — a testament to the trust placed in NEUTRIK solutions across pro audio, broadcast, AV integration, industrial and live event markets worldwide.

NEUTRIK celebrates 50 years with an anniversary video that can be viewed here.

PHOTO CAPTION (Neutrik Americas 50th Anniversary Event – Chris Neethling, Lukas von Arx and Urs Sprenger.jpg):

Pictured L to R: Chris Neethling, President of Neutrik Americas; Lukas von Arx, CEO, Neutrik Group, and Urs Sprenger, Chairman of Board, Neutrik Group.