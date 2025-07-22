Firepower and Footprint Key to Selection of FOR-A Multi-Channel Processors by All Mobile Video

Cypress, CA, July 22, 2025 – As part of a 3G upgrade to its NYLA production truck, All Mobile Video (AMV) selected two FOR-A FA-1616 multi-channel processors as the processors of choice on board the 51’ mobile unit. Just 1RU in size with feature-rich performance, the FA-1616 proved the perfect fit for AMV.

“The FA-1616 checked every box and then some,” said Paul Butkiewicz, Director of Engineering, AMV. “With just a 1RU processor, we get 32 inputs and outputs; high-end color correction, up, down and cross conversion; frame synch; and interfaces with Dante and MADI audio protocols – in one device. It has everything an engineer needs in the truck. We’re thrilled with the flexibility and firepower this brings to NYLA.”

The 3G-upgraded truck will be used for a variety of live event productions, such as high-profile music performances and award ceremonies. In those environments multi-format audio and video support is a must. “We need to be able to support any format or frame rate our clients are working with, which for just one show can include several,” said Butkiewicz. “The FA-1616 will make producing live events with multi-platform delivery requirements and live switching a far simpler process.” NYLA is a UHD/3G/HD truck that supports the SDI transmission standard.

The GUI on the FA-1616 was something that caught AMV’s attention early on. “We were all amazed by its ease of use,” said Butkiewicz. “With all the unit’s features, we couldn’t believe how easy it is to operate.”

For a mobile truck company with several high-profile live entertainment clients, supporting 24P, HDR, Dante, and MADI were essential, but so was SMPTE ST-2110 support for future IP network infrastructure requirements. “We are 100 percent confident in our ability to offer our clients the ability to work with any IP-based technologies. We evaluated several competitive multi-channel signal processors, and none had the combination of ease of use, power, and future readiness as the FA-1616.”

Butkiewicz was introduced to the FA-1616 by FOR-A Americas’ Director of Broadcast Sales, US and Canada, Gerry Nazimek. After a demo at the NAB convention, Nazimek gave AMV a trial period to put the processor through its paces. “We loved everything it could do, again in such a small package. I knew this would be the perfect fit for our NYLA truck.”

NYLA’s media network has been upgraded to a 10-gigabit per second (10 Gbps) network infrastructure, strengthening the truck’s data handling and transmission capabilities.

“All Mobile Video has been a premier provider of mobile production for decades now,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President of FOR-A Corporation of America. “We couldn’t be happier with their selection of FOR-A’s FA-1616 signal processor as a key part of this important upgrade. We’re looking forward to seeing the new projects NYLA completes in the coming months and to a long and successful relationship with AMV.”

Like other products in the FOR-A line, the FA-1616 processor can be monitored and controlled via a web browser or Ember+ and monitored via SNMP networking protocol. A redundant power supply is standard on all models. With SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022 interfaces, the FA-1616 multi-channel processor is an ideal gateway between SDI and IP as well as IP to IP and SDI to SDI. The FA-1616’s frame synchronizer also supports 4K/12G-SDI/High Dynamic Range/Wide Color Gamut and simultaneous processing of 4K UHD and HD video by using four channels together as a 4K processor.

For more on the FA-1616, take a look at the video overview here.