Miami-Based DJ Creates Unique Mixes in His Studio With KRK 

Christian “Tian” Jimenez Uses KRK ROKIT Monitors and Subwoofer While

Producing and Mastering a Variety of Projects

MIAMI, MAY 9, 2024 ― Miami-based DJ, Music Producer, and Music Business Entrepreneur Christian “Tian” Jimenez has always enjoyed making music. From producing and mastering in his home studio to mixing on stage, Jimenez continues to develop his sound. The KRK ROKIT 8 G4 Studio Monitors and S10.4 Studio Subwoofer have both played a crucial part in helping Jimenez create his beats.

“I use my KRKs for production and mastering projects as an electronic music DJ and producer, and switching to the ROKIT 8 monitors paired with the S10.4 subwoofer has been spectacular,” says Jimenez. “The audio reference is extremely balanced between bass, mids, and highs. I consider audio quality to be very important in any scenario and having equipment with these capabilities makes you really work and appreciate the music.”

Jimenez finds that his KRKs allow for an overall better listening experience when in the studio. “Thanks to my KRKs, I have better control of the room and a better sonic experience,” explains Jimenez. “The speakers are super powerful, and I am very happy with them. I feel that my KRKs are very well-rounded, and my favorite spec of the speakers is the low end!”

While Jimenez enjoys a variety of the features his KRK ROKIT monitors have to offer, one of his favorite parts is the DSP-driven Graphic EQ. “Having a Graphic EQ in the back is a big plus for me,” says Jimenez. “It allows me to control the dynamics and modify the settings of the speakers for the room.” The 25 settings also help condition his acoustic environment and offer new levels of versatility within the studio monitors. This feature is great for when Jimenez wants a different EQ response between creating and mixing his music.

Hailing from El Paso, TX, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Jimenez is a longtime vinyl enthusiast. He understands the impact that quality equipment in the music-making process can have on the final product. “I have always wanted to own a pair of KRKs and thanks to the KRK Miami team, now I do,” shares Jimenez.

In addition to his studio work, Jimenez’s selections and mixing abilities have given him the opportunity to play at a variety of notable venues in Miami. He made his first international debut at Soles Beach Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Looking ahead, Jimenez plans to continue to use his KRKs for future projects, specifically when recording and mixing.