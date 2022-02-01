NUGEN Audio Presents New Halo Suite for Immersive Audio Workflows at MPTS 2024

Company’s Renowned Halo Upmix, Halo Downmix and Halo Vision Now Available as One Comprehensive Solution

LONDON, MAY 7, 2024 ― NUGEN Audio will feature its new Halo Suite at The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) 2024, Stand M35. Ideal for immersive mixing projects, the bundle includes several of the brand’s acclaimed solutions: Halo Vision audio analysis tool, Halo Upmix and Halo Downmix, along with the corresponding 3D extensions.

“The NUGEN Audio Halo Suite combines several of our beloved leading plug-ins in one comprehensive package that’s perfect for immersive audio workflows,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “We look forward to presenting its incredible benefits to MPTS attendees.”

Designed for 3D, surround and immersive audio workflows, Halo Vision is a customizable, real-time visual analysis tool for the AAX, VST3 and AU formats. It features a variety of modules that provide audio professionals with a clearer understanding of every aspect of their sound, allowing for precise decision-making and troubleshooting. Halo Vision can be customized, re-arranged and resized to suit any specific workflow, making it perfect for a broad spectrum of immersive sound projects, from film to music.

Halo Upmix is a stereo to 5.1, 7.1 and 3D upmixer that offers full control and intuitive ease. From naturally extracted and expanded soundscapes to full cinematic big-stage enhancement, Halo Upmix delivers all the control needed to fine-tune a surround mix. The Halo Upmix algorithms produce a natural, coherent spatial upmix that preserves the character of the original audio without adding any artificial reverb, chorus or delay. The 3D extension adds 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos bed-tracks and 7.1.4 Aura 3D compatibility, along with Ambisonic outputs.

Halo Downmix enables precise surround balancing, mix monitoring and stereo fold-down. The perfect complement to any surround production toolset, Downmix is the glue that brings a workflow together. The implementation of the latest updates makes it possible for production mixers to deliver projects in a wide array of formats, with ease and without compromise. The software allows for flexibility and collaboration across a broad spectrum of project types, channel counts and output formats. Halo Downmix is capable of downmixing from 7.1 and 5.1 to configurations from 7.0 to stereo. With the 3D extension, downmixing from 7.1.2 is also supported.

The NUGEN Audio Halo Suite is available for $899, which is a $498 saving versus the individual tools. Each plug-in can still be purchased individually, and current users of any of these tools can upgrade to the bundle at a reduced rate.