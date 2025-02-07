Metavista3D Secures Japanese Patent for Advanced Autostereoscopic Display Technology

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation of a Japanese patent for its innovative Autostereoscopic Display technology (Japanese Application No. 2021-536320, based on PCT/EP2019/086953). The patent covers a device with an integral-imaging optical element, a breakthrough that enhances display performance and image clarity.

This technology addresses a critical issue in display design: the visibility of the “Black Matrix” – the spaces between pixels that can obscure detail, particularly in small objects such as text. By preventing the enlargement of these gaps, Metavista3D’s technology improves the sharpness and depth perception of displayed images, especially in 3D content.

This patent was filed several years ago, but it takes a long time for companies to receive final approval. Through oppositions, these patents are sometimes challenged by competitors, causing delays in the final confirmation.

The patent describes three embodiments to achieve this result:

First embodiment: Black stripes printed on the rear side of a lenticular lens system to align with the pixel gaps, effectively concealing the Black Matrix. Second embodiment: Removal of lenticular lenses at the pixel gaps, further eliminating the visibility of the Black Matrix. Third embodiment: An Integral-Imaging lens system that overlaps only adjacent pixels horizontally, preserving 2D compatibility while enhancing 3D display capabilities.

Key advantages of this technology include:

2D Backward compatibility

Improved readability of small characters

Enhanced 3D visual experience

“We are thrilled to finally receive this patent confirmation in Japan,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “Japan has long been a leader in display technology, and with companies like Sony at the forefront, this patent strengthens our position in the market by protecting our next-generation optical element structure.”

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences.

For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239975