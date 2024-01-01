OMNICOMMANDER Partners With Apiture to Offer Enhanced Digital Marketing Experiences for Community Financial Institutions

WILMINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–Award-winning digital solutions provider OMNICOMMANDER today announced its partnership with Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, to provide its bank and credit union clients with access to enhanced end-user digital marketing and communication services.





To help today’s banks and credit unions increase their reach and accessibility, OMNICOMMANDER offers a host of digital marketing products and services specifically tailored for financial institutions, including targeted content and email marketing campaigns, social media management, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies.

Other marketing services OMNICOMMANDER provides are:

Conversion Messaging and Content Marketing Creation – Marketing strategies for conversions designed to drive engagement and inform account holders of important details.

Video Production – High-quality video content tailored to highlight brand identity, promote products and services, and enhance viewer engagement.

Graphic Design and Rebranding – Custom branding solutions, including logo creation, brand campaigns, and marketing collateral design.

Apiture’s highly configurable, cloud-based digital banking platform delivers a fully featured, intuitive online and mobile banking experience to more than 250 U.S. banks and credit unions. With OMNICOMMANDER’s marketing services, Apiture clients can enhance their end-user communication strategies, target wider audiences, and extend the value of their technology investment.

“At OMNICOMMANDER, our mission is to empower financial institutions to have control over their digital presence. With our cutting-edge marketing solutions, financial institutions can amplify their brand and strengthen the engagement with their account holders,” said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. “This partnership with Apiture enables us to extend our expertise to a broader audience, ensuring banks and credit unions have the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.”

“We are excited to introduce OMNICOMMANDER as a valuable end-user marketing resource for our clients,” said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. “This is a natural partnership given our shared commitment to supporting the growth of community banks and credit unions while driving exceptional digital experiences.”

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated digital marketing company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for financial institutions. For the first time in history, FIs can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their website and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem. OMNICOMMANDER solutions are powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. In addition to unmatched service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are always mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com.

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions’ needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we’re dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that’s unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Derek Howard



For Apiture



678-781-7215



derek@williammills.com

Maddie Mitcham



For Apiture



678-781-7207



maddie@williammills.com