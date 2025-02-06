DIGS AND DROPBOX PARTNER TO BRING AI-POWERED INSIGHTS AND SECURE COLLABORATION TO THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digs , an AI-driven collaboration platform for home builders and homeowners, today announced a strategic partnership with Dropbox , combining Digs’ cutting-edge AI technology with Dropbox’s secure, seamless collaboration experience to drive efficiency and innovation in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry.

This partnership brings together Dropbox’s best-in-class content management and security with Digs’ AI-powered intelligence, enabling builders, suppliers, subcontractors, and homeowners to work smarter throughout the entire construction lifecycle.

“Digs and Dropbox share a commitment to creating a trusted single source of truth for the construction industry,” said Shirin Arnold, Principal Industry Lead – Construction at Dropbox. “By combining Dropbox’s powerful collaboration tools with Digs’ AI-driven insights, we’re empowering builders with a more efficient way to manage their projects from pre-build to after-care.”

The first integration—available today—allows users to:

Seamlessly pull floorplans, selection documents, warranties, and other critical files from Dropbox into Digs

Leverage AI-powered insights to organize unstructured data and create 3D “digital twins” from 2D pdf floor plans for real-time collaboration

Instantly surface answers to project-related questions using Digs’ AskDigs AI agent

By syncing project files with Dropbox’s secure, scalable infrastructure, Digs ensures that teams can easily access, share, and collaborate on critical documents while maintaining control over their data.

“For builders using Dropbox as their content hub, this integration unlocks new levels of efficiency, reducing errors, eliminating costly rework, and streamlining communication,” said Ryan Fink, CEO and Co-founder of Digs. “And after the build, homeowners will gain unprecedented access to their home’s history and documentation—empowering them for years to come. In fact, on average, homeowners receive 2,600% more information on their home when a builder uses Digs for the handoff.”

This marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration between Digs and Dropbox, with future innovations aimed at further transforming how the AEC industry leverages AI and digital collaboration.

About Digs

Digs mission is to power experiences that unlock happier homes. Digs is an AI company that leverages human-centric design and patent-pending software to make it simple for residential builders and homeowners to organize documents, collaborate on home builds, and generate automatic digital homeowner handoffs. Digs’ results in more efficient builds and a full digital understanding (or digital twin) of the home for the homeowner that is both usable and shareable.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is the one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across approximately 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has employees around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit http://dropbox.com .

