Qryptonic to Launch Quantum-Safe Gaming Solutions at ICE Barcelona 2025

Groundbreaking Suite Secures Casinos Against Quantum Cyber Threats

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 20, 2025) – Qryptonic, Inc., a global leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, will debut its Quantum-Safe Gaming Suite at the ICE Barcelona 2025 Gaming Conference, offering innovative tools to protect gaming operators from emerging cyber threats.

Held from January 20-22, 2025, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, the ICE Barcelona Gaming Conference is the industry’s premier platform for innovation, bringing together over 55,000 professionals from more than 150 countries. Qryptonic’s latest suite reflects the company’s commitment to future-proofing the gaming sector against evolving threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

“As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption faces an expiration date,” said Jason Nathaniel Ader, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Qryptonic. “Our Quantum-Safe Gaming Suite ensures gaming operators can protect their systems, meet regulatory demands, and maintain the trust of their players in a rapidly evolving cyber landscape.”

Quantum-Safe Gaming Suite: Key Features and Benefits

Quantum-Safe RNG (Random Number Generator): Ensures true randomness for fair play and compliance with global gaming standards. Hybrid PQC Payment Gateways: Integrates classical encryption with quantum-resistant algorithms to secure financial transactions. Post-Quantum PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) & Key Management: Protects slot machines, loyalty systems, and backend operations from unauthorized access. Quantum Key Distribution (QKD): Offers ultra-secure communication channels for high-value transactions, such as jackpot payouts. Tailored Quantum-Security Consulting: Custom strategies to help casinos adopt quantum-safe technologies efficiently and effectively.

Qryptonic will demonstrate these technologies at ICE Barcelona, showcasing their seamless integration into existing infrastructures while meeting the highest regulatory standards.

$1 Million Quantum Challenge

Qryptonic is also leading the charge in quantum cybersecurity innovation with its $1 Million Quantum Challenge, an open call for the global cryptography community to test the company’s post-quantum encryption algorithms.

The challenge underscores Qryptonic’s confidence in its solutions and its commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience across industries. Participants are invited to visit the official challenge page for details: https://www.qryptonic.com/quantum-challenge.

US Government’s January 16th Executive Order on Quantum Cybersecurity

On January 16, 2025, the U.S. Government issued an Executive Order mandating quantum-resistant cryptography adoption across federal agencies. This directive highlights the urgency of preparing for quantum-era cyber risks and protecting critical infrastructure nationwide.

Qryptonic’s solutions align with these priorities, equipping gaming operators with the tools needed to address these challenges head-on.

Thought Leadership: The Quantum Almanac 2025-2026

During ICE Barcelona, Qryptonic will also highlight The Quantum Almanac 2025-2026 by Jason Nathaniel Ader, a comprehensive guide to understanding quantum computing’s impact across industries.

Available now through major retailers, including Amazon, the book provides actionable insights for executives and operators preparing for the quantum era. Learn more about The Quantum Almanac 2025-2026 here: https://a.co/d/g5IHCnV.

About ICE Barcelona 2025

The ICE Barcelona Gaming Conference, held from January 20-22, 2025, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, is the world’s largest gathering of gaming professionals. It serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, fostering industry collaboration, and exploring the future of gaming innovation.

For more information, visit www.icegaming.com.

About Qryptonic, Inc.

Qryptonic is a global leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, specializing in post- quantum cryptography, quantum-safe RNGs, and tailored consulting services. The company helps industries secure their operations against the evolving threats posed by quantum computing, ensuring compliance and resilience across high-value sectors such as gaming, finance, and critical infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.qryptonic.com or follow Qryptonic on Twitter, Instagram, and Substack.

