Metavista3D Announces Significant Advancement in 2D Readability on 3D Displays

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 22, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) Metavista3D, a pioneering company in advanced 3D display technologies, today announced a major breakthrough in improving the readability of 2D content on 3D displays. This innovation represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to develop the next generation display solutions capable of seamlessly integrating 2D and 3D content on a single screen.

The challenge of achieving high-quality 2D readability on 3D monitors has been a longstanding issue within the industry. While traditional 3D display technologies have focused on enhancing the immersive experience of 3D content, the 2D viewing experience has often been compromised due to optical interference from the 3D lens structures. Historically, the solution to this problem has involved complex and costly switchable lens technologies, which, due to their high production costs and additional hardware requirements, have not seen broad market acceptance.

Metavista3D’s latest innovation addresses these limitations by introducing an advanced optical element designed to improve 2D clarity without sacrificing the display’s 3D capabilities. The company has refined the lenticular lens technology, commonly used in 3D displays, by developing a new lens structure that does not fully cover the “black matrix” surrounding the pixels. This key modification results in a significant reduction of blurriness, particularly when viewing 2D content at close distances, leading to a much sharper and clearer image.

This new optical solution represents a substantial improvement over existing technologies and brings Metavista3D closer to its goal of creating the ideal 3D display system-one that offers seamless integration of both 2D and 3D content in a single device. By reducing the optical interference in the “black matrix” area, Metavista3D’s new design ensures enhanced visual quality for both 2D and 3D applications, creating a more versatile and user-friendly display experience.

Metavista3D is currently in the process of implementing this breakthrough optical element in select demo products, which will soon be made available to key industry stakeholders and customers. These demo units will provide a real-world demonstration of the new technology, showcasing the improvements in 2D readability on 3D displays.

“We are excited to share this critical advancement in 3D display technology with our customers and stakeholders,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “This innovation not only strengthens our competitive position in the market but also brings us closer to fulfilling our vision of creating the most advanced and versatile display solutions. We believe this breakthrough will have a significant impact on a wide range of industries, from entertainment and gaming to professional visualization and beyond.”

Metavista3D continues to focus on delivering cutting-edge technology that addresses the evolving needs of its customers, and this latest development underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the state of 3D display technology.

About Metavista3D (www.metavista3d.com)

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

