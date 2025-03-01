Call for Entries: NAREE’s 75th Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition Module Opens Feb. 1

New data journalism category





NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–The National Association of Real Estate Editors has issued a call for entries for NAREE’s 75th Annual Journalism Competition.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org between Feb. 1 and March 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m. EST.

NAREE’s journalism competition is open to reporters, columnists, writers, editors, and freelancers covering commercial and residential real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development, and related real estate fields, including home building and design.

NAREE has added a new category to recognize excellence in data journalism. Awards for Best Collection of Work covering residential real estate and Best Collection — commercial, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis, Best Architecture story, and the Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Consumer Education Reporting will recognize work with a single byline.

Teams of journalists and individuals can enter work in Best E-Newsletter, Best Podcast, Best Breaking News Story, Best Investigative Report or Series, Best International Real Estate Story and Best Multi-Platform Package or Series.

Editors will be recognized in the Best Newspaper — Real Estate or Home Section, Best Home or Shelter Magazine, and Best Web Site categories.

NAREE’s Platinum Award of $1,000 recognizes the Best Overall Individual Entry. The Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Consumer Education Reporting also carries a $1,000 prize. The Best Freelance Collection winner receives $500. The Ruth Ryon Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) and Gold winners in 29 categories receive $250 awards.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity, originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.

All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members, may enter work published in 2024.

Winners will be announced in June at NAREE’s 59th Annual Real Estate Journalism Conference in New Orleans, which runs June 16-19, 2025.

Visit NAREE.org to enter and view descriptions of all 30 categories and three overall awards.

NAREE, founded in 1929, is a non-profit association of reporters, editors, authors and online journalists.

Contacts

NAREEjcontest@gmail.com

Mary Doyle-Kimball, NAREE Executive Director



www.NAREE.org