ImagineAR Introducing ‘AI/AR-as-a-Service’ Platform, Transforming Immersive Customer Experiences

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 22, 2025) – ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (FSE: GMS1) (OTCQB: IPNFF), a leader in augmented reality innovation with its patented Microsoft Certified Azure AR Self-Publishing Platform since 2018, is proud to announce the planned launch of its disruptive AI/AR-as-a-Service business model. This new platform will uniquely integrate GenAI technology, developed by S3iai, with Augmented Reality (AR), enabling businesses across vertical industries to create smarter, personalized, and more immersive customer experiences delivering instantaneous voice and text interactions directly on mobile devices thru avatars and AR holograms.

The AI/AR platform redefines how businesses engage with their audiences, offering advanced capabilities such as AI-powered voice interactions, real-time personalization, and predictive analytics. ImagineAR’s flexible solution will cater to diverse verticals including Aerospace, LBE (Location-Based Entertainment), Casino, and Retail, helping companies deepen customer connections, optimize operations, and remain competitive while remaining at the forefront of technological trends.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated, “Our AI/AR platform represents a new frontier in immersive technology. By blending the intelligence of AI with the interactivity of AR, we empower businesses to deliver truly transformative experiences. The early interest we’re seeing from potential partners highlights the immense value of this innovation.”

“Recurring revenue from our SaaS platform provides a predictable and stable income stream. Additionally, it fosters long-term customer relationships, offering opportunities for upselling and continuous value delivery. This model also enhances scalability, as growth isn’t limited by one-time sales but driven by sustained customer retention.”

ImagineAR’s business model includes:

AR Hologram & Avatars: AI-curated AR ads that adjust dynamically to user preferences and behaviors.

Flexible Platform Licensing: Subscription-based licensing tailored to usage and features.

Industry-Specific Enterprise Solutions: Custom AI/AR applications for sectors like Retail, LBE, and Casinos

Data-Driven Insights: Actionable analytics derived from AR interactions, available through subscription plans.

With ImagineAR’s AI/AR-as-a-Service, businesses can unlock new opportunities to engage customers in ways never before possible. The company is currently in active discussions with multiple parties interested in leveraging this innovative technology to transform their operations and customer engagement strategies.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from enterprises to professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. The Company uniquely integrates GenAI technology, developed by S3iai, with Augmented Reality (AR), enabling businesses across vertical industries to create smarter, personalized, and more immersive customer experiences delivering instantaneous voice and text interactions directly on mobile devices thru avatars and AR holograms. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email info@imaginear.com, or visit www.imagineAR.com.

