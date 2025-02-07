Metaverse Market in Fashion to Grow by USD 19.58 Billion (2025-2029), Fashion Brands Expanding into Metaverse Boost the Market, Report on How AI Is Driving Market Transformation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with the AI impact on market trends – The global metaverse market in fashion size is estimated to grow by USD 19.58 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period. Growing number of fashion brands entering metaverse platform is driving market growth, with a trend towards highly personalized digital experience. However, privacy and security concerns over metaverse poses a challenge. Key market players include Accenture PLC, Adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., Fashable, Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd..

Metaverse Market In Fashion Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 19581.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, India, Canada, UK, France, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled Accenture PLC, Adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., Fashable, Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Market Driver

The Metaverse market in fashion is experiencing a growth, with lifestyle and clothing brands embracing Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) to offer digital experiences. NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) are revolutionizing the industry by enabling unique, ownership of virtual clothing items. Start-ups and industry influencers are leveraging VR headsets, MR headsets, HUDs, smart glasses, and smart helmets to create natural user interfaces. The gaming experience is at the forefront, with digital technology players exploring virtual wellness, fitness, mental health, doctor-patient interaction, and the medical sector. Blockchain, ML, and real-time data-driven applications are essential for secure, decentralized transactions. Health concerns are being addressed through IT infrastructure, content creation tools, and 3D modeling software. The future of the Metaverse market in fashion is bright, with potential applications in simulations, pre-flight checks, weapon training, and flight training. Smartphones, tablets, laptops, TV sets, and holographic waveguides like DigiLens are becoming essential tools for this burgeoning industry.

In the realm of e-commerce, the metaverse offers an innovative virtual shopping experience. Here, customers can interact with clothing items in real time through their virtual avatars. Companies can establish digital stores, enabling customers to enter, browse, and purchase merchandise. Communication with other users is also possible, revolutionizing the way we perceive virtual and physical retail spaces. The metaverse introduces a fresh shopping experience in the fashion industry, setting a new standard for online commerce.

Market Challenges

In the Metaverse market, lifestyle and fashion industries are embracing digital transformation. Metaverse, a virtual geographic landscape, offers unique opportunities for clothing brands to reach customers through Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) experiences. NFTs (Non- Fungible Tokens) are revolutionizing ownership and exclusivity of digital clothing. Start-ups and industry influencers are leveraging VR headsets, MR headsets, HUDs, smart glasses, and smart helmets for natural user interfaces. Digital technology players are integrating virtual wellness, fitness, mental health, doctor-patient interaction, and the medical sector using blockchain, ML, and real-time data-driven applications. Challenges include cybersecurity, programming, negligence, and IT infrastructure. Content creation tools, 3D modeling software, game engines, social media, and video games industry are essential for Metaverse fashion. Decentralized play-to-earn games, smartphones, tablets, laptops, TV sets, and holographic waveguids like DigiLens expand accessibility.

Segment Overview

This metaverse market in fashion report extensively covers market segmentation by

Platform

1.1 Computer

1.2 Mobile

1.3 Headset

Device

2.1 VR or AR devices

2.2 Computing devices

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Computer- The global metaverse market in fashion witnessed significant growth in the computer segment in 2024, accounting for the largest market share. Personal computers (PCs) are widely used for fashion design and browsing due to their larger screens and faster internet connections. Despite the widespread mobile usage, desktop devices dominate the time spent online, with many websites optimized for desktop use. Consumers can access a vast selection of clothing apparel on metaverse platforms, compare prices, and make purchases from the comfort of their desktops. Notable fashion brands, such as Nike Inc., Adidas AG., and Guccio Gucci S.p.A, are present on these platforms. The desktop conversion rate in the fashion metaverse is 4.2%, which is over twice the 1.4% rate for smartphones. The larger screen size of desktops is a significant factor driving the growth of the computer segment in the metaverse fashion market. Additionally, the metaverse offers a highly personalized digital shopping experience, enabling customers to create customized goods and driving competition among e-commerce companies.

Research Analysis

The Metaverse Market in Fashion is revolutionizing the way we experience lifestyle and clothing. This digital world combines NFTs, Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and Digital Technology players to offer unique fashion experiences. The geographic landscape of this industry is limitless, allowing start-ups to thrive and create innovative designs. Data synthesis plays a crucial role in personalizing digital outfits based on user preferences. Industry influencers set trends in this space, while VR and MR headsets, HUDs, smart glasses, and helmets provide a natural user interface. The Metaverse Market in Fashion extends beyond clothing, offering virtual wellness, fitness, mental health, and doctor-patient interaction in the medical sector. Blockchain technology ensures secure transactions and ownership of digital assets. This industry merge of fashion, technology, and wellness offers a gaming experience like no other.

Market Research Overview

In the Metaverse, lifestyle and fashion take on new dimensions as digital clothing and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) become the next big trend. Immerse yourself in this virtual world through VR (Virtual Reality) and MR (Mixed Reality) headsets, HUDs (Heads-Up Displays), smart glasses, and helmets. Natural user interfaces offer a seamless digital experience. Start-ups and industry influencers lead the way in this innovative space, merging fashion with technology. Geographic landscapes come alive as you explore virtual environments, while VR and MR provide unique gaming experiences. Digital technology players, blockchain, ML (Machine Learning), and IT infrastructure form the backbone of this industry. Fitness, mental health, and wellness gain a new dimension in the Metaverse, with virtual workouts, doctor-patient interaction, and medical sector applications. Blockchain technology ensures security and transparency, while programming and negligence concerns are addressed through real-time data-driven applications. Simulations for pre-flight checks, weapon training, and flight training offer realistic experiences. Health concerns are addressed through digital technology, and content creation tools like 3D modeling software, game engines, and social media platforms enable endless possibilities. The video games industry and decentralized play-to-earn games merge with the Metaverse, while smartphones, tablets, laptops, TV sets, and emerging technologies like DigiLens and holographic waveguides expand the horizon of this exciting digital frontier.

