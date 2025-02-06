Ticket Market to Grow by USD 554.2 Billion by 2029, Success of Movies Driven by Increased Use of Animation Boosts Market, AI-Redefined Report – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI – The global ticket market size is estimated to grow by USD 554.2 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. Success of movies due to increasing use of animation is driving market growth, with a trend towards high utilization of social media in selling tickets. However, growing threat of terrorism and occurrence of war between nations poses a challenge. Key market players include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Holding Corp., eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Zoonga.

Ticket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 554.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, India, Canada, Japan, France, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Cvent Holding Corp., eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Softjourn Corp., TickPick LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Zoonga

Market Driver

Ticket Market is witnessing exciting trends in the world of ticketing. Artificial intelligence is transforming the industry, making ticket purchase more convenient through virtual reality maps and contactless electronic tickets. Wearables like NFC cards and RFID tags are replacing traditional paper tickets, offering operational efficiencies and cashless transactions. Sports, parking, entertainment, and transportation sectors are embracing electronic ticketing, with buses and public transportation networks leading the way. Hardware components like Wi-Fi modules, GPS, and IR sensors are essential for these systems. Smart cards and smart ticketing are on the rise, offering premium experiences and discounts to customers. Event ticketing software and mobile ticketing apps are becoming essential tools for event organizers, reducing marketing costs and increasing patronage. Fintech companies like Mastercard are partnering with service providers to offer secure digital payment services, ensuring customer satisfaction and safety. The public sector is also undergoing digital transformation, with ticket validators and card readers becoming standard components in transportation networks. The entertainment industry, from movies to music concerts, is leveraging digital projection, 3-d content, and online purchasing for enhanced user experiences. Alternative entertainment and leisure services are also adopting digital ticketing, offering deals and special presentations to attract a larger customer base. The future of ticketing is digital, offering convenience, accessibility, and hygiene to customers. Stay tuned for more trends shaping the ticketing market!

Social media has emerged as a valuable data source for businesses due to its real-time feedback capabilities through blogs and social networking sites. Event organizers and filmmakers utilize social computing tools for branding, marketing, and knowledge management initiatives. They also sell tickets through these platforms, fostering cost-effective collaborations with their audience. By registering on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, vendors expand their marketing reach, gather public opinions, and analyze sentiment and behavior. The significance of sentiment analysis and behavioral analytics drives businesses to integrate social media into their operations.

Market Challenges

In today’s digital world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the ticketing industry. From convenient electronic ticketing for public transportation like buses and trains, to event ticketing for sports, movies, and concerts, the use of NFC cards, RFID tags, and contactless electronic tickets are becoming the norm. This digital transformation brings operational efficiencies, customer satisfaction, and cashless transactions. Wearables like smartwatches and wristbands offer tap-off readers for buses and parking, while virtual reality maps help customers navigate transportation networks. Component manufacturers provide hardware like ticket validators and card readers, enabling service providers to offer mobile ticketing and smart ticketing solutions. The entertainment industry benefits from digital projection, 3-d content, and deals, while event organizers use online ticket purchase platforms to expand their customer base and offer ticketless entry. Fintech companies like Mastercard collaborate to ensure secure transactions and contactless payments. The public sector embraces digital ticketing to improve accessibility and safety, making ticket purchases more convenient for internet users. The future of ticketing is about enhancing the user experience and offering premium experiences, all while adhering to hygiene and safety protocols.

The global rise in terrorist activities poses significant challenges for event organizers, particularly those hosting large gatherings at special venues or crowded places. This trend has led to heightened security concerns among attendees, resulting in increased border clearance issues and tighter inspections. The fear of potential terrorist attacks has caused a decline in participation in events, particularly in countries such as the US, the UK, France , and Germany . Organizers are investing in advanced technologies to enhance security, but the ongoing threat continues to deter many from attending.

Segment Overview

This ticket market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Source

Primary



Secondary

Type

Sporting Events



Movies



Concerts



Performing Arts

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

1.1 Primary- The primary segment of the global ticket market is the largest and most dynamic, driven by the growing number of movies and professional events. This segment includes tickets sold by event organizers through both online and offline platforms, as well as by third-party service providers. The increasing production of movies with visual and special effects is a significant factor driving growth, as is the rising number of sports events and the adoption of mobile devices for ticket booking. End-users have diverse expectations, leading to intense competition among vendors. The corporate segment, consisting of private organizations, businesses, and educational institutions, is another major contributor to the market’s growth. Technavio predicts that consumer preferences will shift towards digital content during the forecast period, driving the market share of the primary segment as event attendance gives way to mobile platform-delivered digital content.

Research Analysis

Entertainment ticketing and transit ticketing are two essential aspects of the modern mobility landscape. Entertainment ticketing provides seamless access to various events, from concerts and sports games to theater performances. On the other hand, transit ticketing focuses on journey management and passenger experience optimization. Transit ticketing includes contactless and NFC solutions, RFID technology, and digital fare media, ensuring operational efficiency and connected transportation. Public transport innovation continues to evolve with ticket transfer, transit automation, and real-time transit information. Integrated ticketing systems enable multimodal transportation and accessibility, while ticket recovery and secure ticketing ensure peace of mind for travelers. Transit data analytics and smart mobility solutions provide valuable insights for transit infrastructure development and sustainable transportation. Parking ticketing and future transportation developments, such as fast ticketing and social media marketing, further enhance the overall user experience. Event ticketing solutions, including event ticketing APIs and management software, cater to various event types and sizes. Transit technology continues to shape the future of transportation, with smart city initiatives and sustainable transportation at the forefront.

Market Research Overview

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the ticketing industry, making ticket purchasing more convenient and efficient. Credit amounts can be stored on wearables like smartwatches or NFC cards for contactless electronic ticketing. Operational efficiencies are increased with hardware like ticket validators and tap-off readers. Virtual reality maps help customers navigate transportation networks, while RFID tags and IR sensors ensure ticketless entry. Sports, parking, entertainment, and transportation sectors benefit from electronic ticketing, with mobile ticketing and online purchasing becoming increasingly popular. Smarter ticketing solutions include smart cards, mobile ticketing, and contactless electronic tickets. Component manufacturers provide hardware and software for ticketing systems, while service providers offer ticketing platforms and digital payment services. Customer satisfaction is prioritized with cashless transactions and convenient ticket purchasing options. Digital transformation in the public sector leads to the adoption of smart ticketing, reducing marketing costs and increasing patronage. Premium experiences are offered through virtual reality maps, deals, and discounts for internet users. Event ticketing software facilitates online ticket purchase and event discovery, while digital wallets and mobile payment platforms ensure secure transactions. Safety and accessibility are prioritized with contactless transactions and hygiene measures. Digital ticket purchases are on the rise, with fintech companies like Mastercard leading the way in digital ticketing solutions.

