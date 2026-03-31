Perfect Corp. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) company offering AI and augmented reality (“AR”) powered solutions to beauty, fashion, photo and video creative industries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.





Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Total revenue was $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $16.0 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 12.0%. The increase was primarily due to continued revenue growth in our mobile app and web subscriptions, as well as growth in virtual points revenue, which is generated from end users purchasing and consuming virtual points for AI-powered services available on YouCam mobile apps and web services.

was $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $16.0 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 12.0%. The increase was primarily due to continued revenue growth in our mobile app and web subscriptions, as well as growth in virtual points revenue, which is generated from end users purchasing and consuming virtual points for AI-powered services available on YouCam mobile apps and web services. Gross profit was $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $12.5 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 17.8%.

was $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $12.5 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 17.8%. Operating income was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to an operating loss of $0.2 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of $1.6 million.

was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to an operating loss of $0.2 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of $1.6 million. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.3 million during the same period of 2025, an increase of 2.6%.

was $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.3 million during the same period of 2025, an increase of 2.6%. Operating cash flow was $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.3 million in the same period of 2025, a decrease of 1.9%.

Ms. Alice H. Chang, Founder, Chairwoman, and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Corp., commented, “Perfect Corp. continues to focus on advancing its consumer B2C and enterprise B2B businesses through AI-driven innovation. We are seeing continued demand for Generative AI and Agentic AI solutions and intend to continue to focus toward developing products and services in this area. We remain committed to evolving our technology capabilities and expanding our offerings to address opportunities across both segments.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Revenue

Total revenue was $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $16.0 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 12.0%.

AI- and AR- cloud solutions and subscription revenue was $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $14.1 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 9.8%. The increase was driven by the continued revenue growth from YouCam mobile app and web subscriptions, supported by growing popularity among consumers for Generative AI technologies and AI editing features for photos and videos.

Licensing revenue was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.6 million in the same period of 2025, a decrease of 5.4%. The Company anticipates that this legacy non-recurring revenue will become increasingly immaterial as it continues to prioritize enhancing its market leadership in the consumer beauty and AI mobile apps and web subscriptions as well as AI- and AR-based SaaS subscription solutions for brands and customers.

Others revenue was $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $0.3 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 179.5%. The increase was driven by the growth of virtual points purchased and consumed by end users. Virtual points are used for AI-powered services available on YouCam mobile apps and web services.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $14.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $12.5 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 17.8%. Gross margin was 81.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, up from 77.9% in the same period of 2025. The increase in gross margin during the quarter was primarily due to the increase in operational efficiency resulting from the ongoing realignment of engineering professionals as we continue to transition from customization of software toward more standardized AI/API solutions for our customer base.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $12.6 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 4.7%. The increase was primarily due to the recognition of expected credit losses and higher sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2026.

Sales and marketing expenses were $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $7.4 million during the same period of 2025, an increase of 3.9%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in mobile apps advertising expenses.

were $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $7.4 million during the same period of 2025, an increase of 3.9%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in mobile apps advertising expenses. Research and development expenses remained relatively stable at $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.6 million during the same period of 2025.

remained relatively stable at $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.6 million during the same period of 2025. General and administrative expenses remained stable at $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and for the same period of 2025, demonstrating our effective cost control.

remained stable at $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and for the same period of 2025, demonstrating our effective cost control. Expected credit losses were $307 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to nil in the same period of 2025. The recognition of expected credit losses was primarily attributable to an unexpected order cancellation by a customer.

Operating Income

Total operating income was $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million in the same period of 2025, representing an increase of $1.6 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher revenue and gross profit, while operating expenses grew modestly.

Net Income

Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.3 million during the same period of 2025, an increase of 2.6%. The positive net income was supported by our steady revenue growth and effective cost control.

Liquidity and Capital Resource

As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $120.6 million (or $176.4 million when including 6-month time deposits of $36.4 million, US Treasuries of $15.2 million, and money market funds of $4.2 million, which are classified as financial assets at amortized cost and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss under IFRS, respectively), compared to $126.0 million (or $172.4 million when including time deposits and US Treasuries) as of December 31, 2025.

The Company had a positive operating cash flow of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.3 million in the same period of 2025. The Company continues to invest in growth while maintaining a healthy cash reserve to support business operations underscoring the Company’s operational health and sustainability.

Key Business Metrics

The number of active subscribers for the Company’s YouCam mobile apps and web services was 864,000 as of March 31, 2026, compared to over 908,000 as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 4.8%. This decline was attributable to the increase in the average selling price of mobile app and web service subscription plans introduced in early 2025, which strategically prioritized higher revenue per user and long-term monetization efficiency over short-term volume growth..

As of March 31, 2026, the Company’s cumulative customer base included 866 brand clients, with over 989,000 digital stock keeping units (“SKUs”) for makeup, haircare, skincare, shoes, bags, eyewear, watches and jewelry products, compared to 859 brand clients and over 982,000 digital SKUs as of December 31, 2025. The number of Key Customers1 of the Company as of March 31, 2026 was 118 compared to 135 as of December 31, 2025. The decline in the number of Key Customers was primarily due to customers churns in North America.

Recent Development

On March 18, 2026, Perfect announced receipt of preliminary non-binding “Going Private” proposal.

On March 23, 2026, Perfect’s Board announced the formation of special committee to evaluate on the preliminary non-binding “Going Private” proposal received on March 18, 2026.

On April 20, 2026, Perfect announced appointment of financial advisor and legal counsel to the special committee.

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. is a leading AI company offering self-developed AI- and AR- powered solutions dedicated to transforming the world with digital tech innovations that make your virtual world beautiful. On Perfect’s direct consumer business side, Perfect operates a family of YouCam consumer apps and web-editing services for photo, video and camera users, centered on unleashing creativity with AI-driven features for creation, beautification and enhancement. On Perfect’s enterprise business side, Perfect empowers major beauty, skincare, fashion, jewelry, and watch brands and retailers by supplying them with omnichannel shopping experiences through AR product try-ons and AI-powered skin diagnostics. With cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, real-time facial and hand 3D AR rendering and cloud solutions, Perfect enables personalized, enjoyable, and engaging shopping journey and helps brands elevate customer engagement, increase conversion rates, and propel sales growth. Throughout this journey, Perfect maintains its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and fulfilling social responsibilities. For more information, visit https://ir.perfectcorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Perfect. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Perfect’s reasonable expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Perfect’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Perfect to predict these events or how they may affect Perfect. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in Perfect’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Perfect cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that Perfect presently does not know or that Perfect currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Perfect, its directors, officers or employees or any other person that Perfect will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Perfect does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of Perfect as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

1 “Key Customers” refers to the Company’s brand customers who contributed revenue of more than $50,000 in the trailing 12 months ended on the measurement date.

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2026 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 Assets Amount Amount Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,976 $ 120,633 Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss — 4,233 Current financial assets at amortized cost 36,300 36,400 Current contract assets 968 802 Accounts receivable 7,567 6,736 Other receivables 358 690 Current income tax assets 22 22 Inventories 17 17 Other current assets 2,138 1,939 Total current assets 173,346 171,472 Non-current assets Non-current financial assets at amortized cost 10,173 15,153 Property, plant and equipment 695 667 Right-of-use assets 659 525 Intangible assets 4,421 4,390 Deferred income tax assets 2,483 2,549 Guarantee deposits paid 193 167 Total non-current assets 18,624 23,451 Total assets $ 191,970 $ 194,923 (Continued)

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued) DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND MARCH 31, 2026 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 Liabilities and Equity Amount Amount Current liabilities Current contract liabilities $ 21,902 $ 23,011 Other payables 12,831 11,794 Other payables – related parties 72 111 Current tax liabilities 996 1,442 Current provisions 1,061 1,212 Current lease liabilities 444 400 Other current liabilities 359 336 Total current liabilities 37,665 38,306 Non-current liabilities Non-current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 419 309 Deferred income tax liabilities 488 479 Non-current lease liabilities 239 148 Net defined benefit liability, non-current 64 64 Total non-current liabilities 1,210 1,000 Total liabilities 38,875 39,306 Equity Capital stock Perfect Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.1 (in dollars) par value 8,506 8,506 Perfect Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.1 (in dollars) par value 1,679 1,679 Capital surplus Capital surplus 514,400 514,614 Retained earnings Accumulated deficit (370,793 ) (368,440 ) Other equity interest Other equity interest (697 ) (742 ) Total equity 153,095 155,617 Total liabilities and equity $ 191,970 $ 194,923

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2026 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended March 31 2025 2026 Items Amount Amount Revenue $ 16,014 $ 17,936 Cost of sales and services (3,540 ) (3,242 ) Gross profit 12,474 14,694 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (7,360 ) (7,650 ) General and administrative expenses (1,706 ) (1,731 ) Research and development expenses (3,565 ) (3,532 ) Expected credit losses — (307 ) Total operating expenses (12,631 ) (13,220 ) Operating income (loss) (157 ) 1,474 Non-operating income and expenses Interest income 1,577 1,357 Other income 2 20 Other gains and losses 1,066 (13 ) Finance costs (3 ) (4 ) Total non-operating income and expenses 2,642 1,360 Income before income tax 2,485 2,834 Income tax expense (192 ) (481 ) Net income $ 2,293 $ 2,353 Other comprehensive income Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations $ 108 $ (45 ) Other comprehensive income, net $ 108 $ (45 ) Total comprehensive income $ 2,401 $ 2,308 Net income, attributable to: Shareholders of the parent $ 2,293 $ 2,353 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent $ 2,401 $ 2,308 Earnings per share (in dollars) Basic earnings per share of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares $ 0.023 $ 0.023 Diluted earnings per share of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares $ 0.023 $ 0.023

PERFECT CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2026 (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended March 31 2025 2026 Items Amount Amount CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit before tax $ 2,485 $ 2,834 Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Depreciation expense 210 217 Amortization expense 31 31 Expected credit losses — 307 Interest income (1,577 ) (1,357 ) Interest expense 3 4 Net gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss — (17 ) Net gains on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (951 ) (110 ) Share-based payment transactions 620 214 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (815 ) 522 Current contract assets 214 161 Other receivables — (55 ) Other current assets 214 196 Current contract liabilities 3,976 1,131 Other payables (644 ) (1,030 ) Other payables – related parties 6 39 Current provisions (600 ) 157 Other current liabilities (13 ) (21 ) Cash inflow generated from operations 3,159 3,223 Interest received 1,416 1,137 Interest paid (3 ) (4 ) Income tax paid (246 ) (114 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 4,326 4,242 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss — (6,287 ) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,746 2,071 Acquisition of financial assets at amortized cost (6,300 ) (16,436 ) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost 6,000 11,300 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (5,553 ) — Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (46 ) (56 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — 1 (Increase) Decrease in guarantee deposits paid (52 ) 26 Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,205 ) (9,381 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (134 ) (135 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (134 ) (135 ) Effects of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents 195 (69 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,182 (5,343 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 127,121 125,976 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 128,303 $ 120,633

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