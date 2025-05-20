PROMISE EXPANDS INVESTOR BASE WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GOOGLE’S AI FUTURES FUND, CROSSBEAM, KIVU VENTURES, SAGA VENTURES, & OTHER TOP INVESTORS

VENICE, Calif., May, 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Promise, the premier GenAI studio, today announced it has expanded its investor base through a new strategic investment and partnership with Google’s AI Futures Fund, joined by Crossbeam Venture Partners, Kivu Ventures, and Saga Ventures. The North Road Company, a co-lead investor in Promise, deepened its commitment with additional capital in this round, alongside returning backer Offline Ventures. Notable angel investors include Emery Wells, founder of Frame.io, and Aaron Levie, founder and CEO of Box. These new and returning supporters join Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a co-lead investor in Promise, in fueling the company’s continued growth.

“Since our launch last year, we’ve made tremendous progress in building a studio where imagination, artistry, and GenAI technology come together,” said George Strompolos, Co-Founder and CEO of Promise. “We’re fortunate to have investors who believe in the path we’re forging and the possibilities of this new era.”

“The future of cinematic storytelling belongs to those who respect the art of filmmaking—and who don’t just use new tools, but invent them to redefine what’s possible on screen. The team at Promise gets that, and that’s why I’m excited about George, Dave, and Jamie and what they are building,” said Michael Ovitz, Crossbeam Venture Partners.

As part of this round, Promise has forged a strategic partnership with Google, enabling the company to integrate some of the most advanced AI technologies available today into its proprietary technology platform, MUSE — Promise’s production pipeline and workflow software, built with the flexibility to incorporate the latest best-in-class GenAI tools. Through the partnership — spanning technical collaboration, early model testing, and co-marketing efforts — Promise will also collaborate with DeepMind researchers and Google’s AI teams to push the boundaries of AI-driven creative expression.

“Promise is one of the most forward-thinking studios we’ve encountered — operating on the leading edge of what’s creatively possible with generative AI,” said Jonathan Silber, Co-Founder & Director, AI Futures Fund at Google. “Their work with models like Gemini and Veo is helping demonstrate how this technology can enhance cinematic storytelling and unlock new creative frontiers — making this partnership a powerful example of what’s possible.”

Promise is pioneering a new creative infrastructure that blends world-class artistry, cutting-edge technology, and original IP development. Its original content slate spans animation, sci-fi, horror, and fantasy, with multiple projects underway. Production on Promise’s first feature-length film is slated to begin this year, marking a major milestone in bringing GenAI-powered creative storytelling to audiences. The company is also scaling GenAI training and education for the creative community through its acquisition of the world’s largest GenAI film school, Curious Refuge , earlier this year, nurturing a new generation of artists and serving as an ally to the broader entertainment industry in learning and adopting this transformative technology.

Promise Advanced Imagination, Inc. is an AI-native studio producing original films, series, and new forms of entertainment. Founded in 2024, the company collaborates with leading Gen AI artists, Hollywood talent, and third-party rights-holders to deliver a diverse slate of innovative storytelling to global audiences. Learn more at www.PromiseStudios.com.

