MediView Closes $24 Million Series A to Redefine Surgical Navigation and Medical Imaging with Augmented Reality

MediView secures $24M Series A led by GE HealthCare, Mayo Clinic, and Cleveland Clinic to revolutionize image-guided surgery through augmented reality and AI.

AR-powered “X-ray vision” gives clinicians real-time 3D data insights—fusing CT and live ultrasound for unprecedented precision, safety, and collaboration in surgery.

FDA-Cleared navigation platform redefines how physicians see and treat inside the body—simplifying procedures and expanding access to less invasive care.

Funding accelerates commercialization, clinical validation, global expansion, and product development of MediView’s cutting-edge surgical visualization and navigation ecosystem.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MediView XR, Inc., a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation, guidance, and image fusion, today announced the close of its $24 million Series A funding round. The round was led by GE HealthCare with investment from Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Edge Ventures, the investment arm of Emplify Health, and JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund. The investor syndicate underscores strong confidence from some of the world’s most influential healthcare and technology leaders.

MediView closes $24M financing to grow adoption of clinical augmented reality with investment from GE HealthCare, Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic

MediView, a medtech company founded upon Cleveland Clinic-developed intellectual property, has introduced a new FDA-cleared surgical navigation and imaging platform that empowers clinicians to see 3D anatomy through a patient’s skin during medical procedures. Practitioners can interact with 3D patient data and live medical imaging in real time, integrating advanced visualization with precision procedural guidance. This technology represents a paradigm shift in how physicians plan, navigate, and perform minimally invasive procedures, integrating advanced visualization with precision procedural guidance.

“Our mission is to simplify, democratize, and inform medical procedures by giving clinicians intuitive, real-time 3D visualization and guidance tools to aid in their clinical decision making,” said Mina Fahim, MediView CEO. “We are redefining how to understand and navigate the relationship between interventional tools and target anatomy making less invasive procedures more predictable and accessible. Our partnership and collaboration with GE HealthCare, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Emplify Health accelerates our ability to expand clinical and commercial adoption of our innovative solutions towards improving outcomes, enhancing safety, and creating a new standard in interventional care.”

Accelerating Growth and Leading Innovation

With this financing, MediView will:

Grow commercial and clinical adoption of its AR clinical solutions.

Expand industry partnerships with medical imaging, therapeutic devices, and enabling technology collaborators towards broader adoption.

Advance clinical validation/publications and regulatory approvals demonstrating clinical, workflow, and economic value.

Continue product and advanced development leadership in surgical visualization, navigation, data insights and remote collaboration, expanding utility across multiple clinical specialties.

in surgical visualization, navigation, data insights and remote collaboration, expanding utility across multiple clinical specialties. Grow operational capacity to meet increasing demand from healthcare institutions worldwide.

Solving Long-Standing Challenges in Imaging

Current medical imaging forces physicians to translate 2D imaging and flat black and white displays into 3D mental maps, putting a cognitive burden on them as they perform procedures. This often leads them to divert their eyes from the patient, disrupting natural hand–eye coordination. MediView’s AR fusion platform replaces this limitation by giving clinicians “X-ray vision”—the ability to see a patient’s internal anatomy through their skin in full 3D context, overlaid directly into their body.

By fusing 3D CT scans with live ultrasound, MediView enables real-time, interactive visualization of organs, tissue, vasculature, and target anatomy such as tumors. This empowers proceduralists to:

Target inconspicuous lesions with accuracy.

Reduce cognitive load and improve workflow efficiency.

Maintain precision during challenging interventions such as biopsies, tumor ablations, injections and other interventional procedures.

Collaborate remotely with colleagues through shared visualization and guidance tools.

The result is a head-up, hands-free 3D experience that transforms pre-operative planning and intra-operative navigation—bringing new clarity, ergonomics, and collaboration into interventional procedures.

“Our collaboration with MediView reflects a shared commitment to integrating advanced imaging with intuitive augmented reality technologies that have the potential to transform precision care,” said Meraj Khan, Chief Marketing Officer, Surgical Innovations, Advanced Visualization Solutions, GE HealthCare. “We’re proud to help lead this funding round and redefine how clinicians visualize anatomy in real-time to enhance procedural guidance and navigation.”

Rapid advancements in AI, paired with the inevitable intersection of AR are set to dramatically transform surgery by reducing time-consuming tasks. This powerful combination has the potential to significantly streamline crucial medical workflows, including image processing, preoperative planning and post operative processes. By integrating AI into AR-enhanced medical systems, healthcare providers can look forward to faster, more efficient, and potentially more precise surgical operations.

About MediView

MediView is a Cleveland, OH based med-tech company working to advance healthcare delivery through intuitive visualization, seamless collaboration, and data-driven insights. MediView’s comprehensive augmented reality platform aims to unlock the full potential of 3D data to transform image-guided medical procedures, making less invasive procedures more accessible.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Karly Kocik

Digital Marketing & Events Manager

MediView

karly.kocik@mediview.com

(216) 306-1977

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediview-closes-24-million-series-a-to-redefine-surgical-navigation-and-medical-imaging-with-augmented-reality-302575518.html

SOURCE MediView XR, Inc.