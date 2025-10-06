Remy Network to Launch Free Ad-Supported Streaming Platform This Thanksgiving in Partnership with OTTera

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Remy Network, a bold new streaming platform created by Grammy-nominated artist Remy Ma, is set to launch on November 28, Thanksgiving Day, offering a free, ad-supported (AVOD) service alongside FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels. The platform will serve as a space for filmmakers and creators to expand their reach while also launching FAST channels for Remy Ma’s celebrity peers passionate about producing television content.

Founded by Remy Ma, along with co-founders Roberto “Rush” Evans, producer and former head of creative and production at Monami Entertainment, and Steven Ward, founder of Grama’s Boy Media, The ShyGirl Magazine Brand, and Ward Vision Films. Remy Network will deliver a diverse slate of original programming inspired by hip-hop culture, including scripted series, films, reality shows, documentaries, concerts, music specials, sports, and finance content.

OTTera, a global leader in OTT and FAST solutions, will power the distribution and monetization of Remy Network across platforms and devices, ensuring seamless delivery and revenue growth opportunities.

“OTTera is thrilled to partner with Remy Network on this exciting launch,” said Stephen L. Hodge, CEO of OTTera. “Our mission has always been to empower creators and brands with the technology, distribution, and monetization tools they need to scale globally. Remy Network represents a culturally significant and innovative platform that we are proud to support.”

“Stephen has his finger on the pulse of new media, so partnering up with OTTera was a no-brainer for us,” said Roberto “Rush” Evans. “Working with Stephen and OTTera has opened my eyes to the endless possibilities in streaming,” added Remy Ma.

“Everything I’m building now comes from a place of purpose. Remy Network isn’t just another streaming service; it’s a home for creativity and collaboration,” said Remy Ma. “This network is about giving our community a stage to tell our stories our way and making sure those stories are seen and valued.”

The launch of Remy Network is expected to reshape how hip-hop culture is represented in streaming, creating a global stage for culturally rich content while offering advertisers brand-safe, impactful opportunities to engage with audiences.

About OTTera

OTTera is a global leader in OTT and FAST channel solutions, empowering content owners, broadcasters, and platforms with white-label applications, certified FAST playout, global distribution, and fully managed monetization through its AdNet+ network. OTTera supports hundreds of services worldwide, delivering millions of streaming hours monthly.

About Remy Network

Remy Network will be a free, ad-supported streaming service co-founded by Remy Ma, Roberto “Rush” Evans, and Steven Ward. The network will deliver original and culturally relevant programming across scripted series, films, reality shows, documentaries, concerts, music, sports, and finance, all rooted in hip-hop culture. Rush, a creative powerhouse and former head of creative and production at Monami Entertainment, will bring a wealth of experience in producing pop culture-driven content across TV, film, and streaming.

Contact:

Alice De Lucca

(707) 972-0169

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remy-network-to-launch-free-ad-supported-streaming-platform-this-thanksgiving-in-partnership-with-ottera-302575546.html

SOURCE OTTera