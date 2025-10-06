Emagene Life Announces International Partnership with IFM, Accelerating Functional Medicine, Longevity, and AI-Driven Healthcare

Kuala Lumpu, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2025) – This landmark collaboration aligns Emagene Life with the confident and competent practice of functional medicine worldwide, combining clinical excellence, education, and partnerships across medical disciplines.

Leading the Future of Functional Medicine and Longevity

Emagene Life is the first healthcare organization in Asia to bring together:

IFM Certified Practitioners (IFMCP) – ensuring patients receive care from doctors trained to the highest international standards.

Longevity-Focused Medicine – pioneering programs that integrate diagnostics, personalized interventions, and root-cause analysis to extend health span and vitality.

Avio Health AI – the world’s first functional medicine large language model (LLM) system, developed for Emagene Life, which enables deep learning analysis of medical records, labs, imaging, genomics, and lifestyle data in minutes, providing practitioners and patients with actionable health insights.

Expanding Access with Emagene Academy

Through this partnership with IFM, Emagene Life will launch the Emagene Academy, a regional hub dedicated to training doctors, nutritionists, and healthcare professionals in the field of functional medicine. The Academy will deliver IFM-aligned education tailored for Asia and global markets, bridging cultural and clinical gaps while ensuring the highest standards of integrative care.

“Our mission is to empower people not just to live longer, but to live better. By partnering with IFM, we can expand the reach of Functional Medicine, supported by our world-first AI system “Avio Health”, and train the next generation of practitioners through Emagene Academy,” said Dr. Shirley Koeh, Medical Director at Emagene Life

“We are delighted to welcome Emagene Life into our global partnership network. Their leadership in Longevity and data-driven healthcare, as well as their commitment to accredited education, aligns perfectly with IFM’s mission to transform healthcare worldwide,” said Makenzi Harrison, Global Impact Manager, Institute for Functional Medicine.

About Emagene Life

Emagene Life is a pioneering healthcare company integrating advanced functional medicine, longevity science, and artificial intelligence. With fully IFMCP-certified doctors and clinics serving clients worldwide, Emagene Life combines diagnostics, personalized care, and the proprietary Avio Health AI platform to deliver precision health insights. Through innovation and education, Emagene Life is shaping the future of healthcare and human longevity. http://www.Emagene.Life

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. Functional medicine evaluates the whole person and treats underlying processes and dysfunctions that cause imbalance and disease by addressing the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of each patient. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through ACCME-accredited education, industry-leading certification, partnerships across medical disciplines, and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM’s Find a Practitioner database is the largest functional medicine referral network in the world. Visit IFM.org for more information.

