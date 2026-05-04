MEDIA ADVISORY: Grand Opening and Community Blood Drive Address Critical Local Need

Advanced Health Announces Grand Opening and Community Blood Drive with The Blood Connection on May 19

Advanced Health will host a community open house and blood drive on May 19, 2026, celebrating the opening of its new primary care office and reinforcing its commitment to improving access to high-quality, patient-centered care for the Greenville community.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Grand Opening + Community Blood Drive

When: May 19, 2026 | 4 – 6 pm

Where: 56 Pointe Circle, Suite 200 Greenville SC 29615

Who: Open to the public; media invited

Offering community members the opportunity to tour the new facility, meet the care team, and learn more about Advanced Health’s services, including chronic care management and remote patient monitoring.

In partnership with The Blood Connection, the event will feature an on-site blood drive to support local hospitals and patients in need. Blood donations remain critically important, helping save lives during emergencies, surgeries, and ongoing treatments.

“This opening represents our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, coordinated care and making a meaningful impact in the community from day one.” said Xavier Pearson, Practice Administrator at Advanced Health. “Partnering with The Blood Connection allows us to extend that mission even further by directly supporting the health and well-being of our community.”

Appointments for blood donation are encouraged, though walk-ins will be accepted as availability allows. Donors should bring a valid ID and complete a brief health screening prior to donating.

For more information, to schedule a blood donation, or to learn more about services offered, visit https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/307509 or contact 864-519-0121.

About Advanced Health

Advanced Health is a primary care clinic dedicated to delivering personalized, patient-centered healthcare. In addition to comprehensive primary care services, Advanced Health offers chronic care management and remote patient monitoring to help patients better manage ongoing conditions, improve outcomes, and maintain independence. By combining clinical expertise with technology-driven solutions, the organization provides more continuous, coordinated care both in and out of the office.

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection is a community-based blood center serving hospitals across the Southeast. Committed to ensuring a safe and reliable blood supply, the organization plays a vital role in supporting local patients and healthcare systems. Through community partnerships and donor engagement, The Blood Connection helps meet critical, ongoing blood needs while advancing the health of the communities it serves.

Media Contact:

Xavier Pearson

864-519-0121

hello@advancedhealthsc.org

SOURCE: Advanced Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire