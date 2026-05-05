C2 Blockchain Surpasses 1 Billion DOG (Bitcoin) Treasury Milestone

Expansion Reflects Continued Participation in Bitcoin-Native Digital Asset Ecosystem as Holdings Surpass 1 Billion DOG

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have exceeded 1,001,278,781.4 DOG, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy.

The updated treasury balance reflects the addition of approximately 12,574,844.4 DOG coins since the Company’s most recent disclosure of 988,703,937 DOG, representing continued execution of the Company’s disciplined accumulation framework.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, introduced alongside the April 2024 Bitcoin halving, which enables fungible digital assets to operate directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

C2 Blockchain’s DOG holdings are custodied through Kraken, and balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data. The Company maintains a public treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com , providing transparency into its digital asset holdings.

“Surpassing 1 billion DOG represents a meaningful milestone within our digital asset treasury strategy,” said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. “We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, transparency, and measured participation in the evolving Bitcoin-native digital asset ecosystem.”

Bitcoin-Native Activity and Network Participation

Public blockchain analytics indicate that Runes-based transactions have represented a significant portion of Bitcoin network activity during certain measurement periods, reflecting increased engagement with Bitcoin-native digital assets. Within this activity, DOG (Bitcoin) has accounted for a substantial share of transaction volume among Bitcoin-native memecoin assets, based on third-party analytics providers.

Transaction activity levels may vary over time depending on network conditions, user participation, and measurement methodologies.

Treasury Management Framework

C2 Blockchain evaluates digital asset holdings within the context of its broader corporate treasury strategy. The Company considers a range of factors when acquiring or managing digital assets, including:

capital allocation priorities

market liquidity conditions

custody and security infrastructure

regulatory developments

alignment with the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings based on market conditions, operational requirements, and capital management objectives.

Accounting and Financial Reporting

Digital assets held by the Company are accounted for in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement, which may result in changes to reported financial results based on market price movements.

About DOG (Bitcoin)

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID: CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company focused on digital asset treasury management and participation in emerging Bitcoin-native technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy, future acquisitions or dispositions of digital assets, participation in blockchain infrastructure, evaluation of emerging technologies, and potential future business activities.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions based on information presently available.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to:

volatility in digital asset markets

changes in laws, regulations, or regulatory enforcement actions

technological developments affecting blockchain networks

cybersecurity risks and digital asset custody risks

changes in accounting standards or financial reporting requirements

liquidity constraints and capital availability

operational risks and execution risks

market adoption of blockchain technologies

general economic, financial, and capital market conditions

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available at www.sec.gov , as well as in the Company’s disclosures available on OTCMarkets.com .

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire