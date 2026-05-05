Aeonian Resources Reports Initial Drill Results from Koocanusa Project, Confirming Copper-Silver System and Vectoring Toward Higher-Priority Targets

Aeonian Resources Corp. (“Aeonian” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:ALTN) is pleased to report initial results from its first diamond drill hole at the Koocanusa Project in southeastern British Columbia, confirming the presence of a mineralized copper-silver system and providing key geological vectoring for follow up drilling.

Highlights

Initial drilling confirms a mineralized copper-silver system at Koocanusa , with geological characteristics consistent with a Revett-style sediment-hosted copper model , including stratabound mineralization, redox fronts, and structurally influenced fluid pathways

Continuous, above-background copper mineralization observed over a broad interval in KOO26-01 , with copper values of up to 607 parts per million (“ppm”) over 0.50 metres encountered in targeted stratigraphy alongside key indicators of a large, evolving hydrothermal system

Localized zones of elevated metals , including up to 77.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver, 6.11 g/t mercury and 1.5% lead over 0.69 metres, highlight active fluid pathways and support the interpretation of a dynamic, metal-bearing system

Drill hole KOO26-01 was a deliberate deep, distal test and successfully intersected the outer limits of the system , providing clear vectoring toward higher-priority targets closer to surface geochemical anomalies

Results meaningfully refine targeting and demonstrate scale potential across the project , with the Jake Target representing just one of at least 16 identified targets within a district-scale mineralized corridor

Program temporarily limited by seasonal access restrictions after completion of the first hole, with follow up drilling planned to resume shortly, focusing on high priority areas and continued expansion of the system

“These initial results represent an important technical milestone for the Koocanusa Project,” commented Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources. “While this first hole, KOO26-01, returned modest copper grades, it was deliberately drilled as the deepest and most distal test of the system at our Jake Target. The presence of copper, along with associated silver and mercury and the observation of multiple oxidation fronts, gives us confidence that we are within a larger mineralized system and provides clear vectoring toward higher-priority drill targets. With at least sixteen targets now currently identified across the project, we believe Koocanusa represents a district-scale opportunity with significant discovery potential. We look forward to returning to site shortly to complete the remaining drill holes at Jake and advance follow up drilling toward higher priority targets across the system.”

Drill Program Details

The drill program at the Koocanusa Project was designed to test sediment-hosted copper mineralization within Revett-style stratigraphy identified through integrated geochemical and geophysical targeting (see March 16, 2026, news release). Drill hole KOO26-01 was completed at the Jake Target, one of at least sixteen targets identified across the broader project area through systematic exploration.

A total of three drill holes were planned as an initial fence across the Jake Target, designed to test from depth toward the surface expression of the geophysical anomaly (see March 31, 2026, news release), however only one drill hole was completed due to seasonal access restrictions and road weight limitations.

Drill hole KOO26-01 was intentionally designed as a deep, distal test of the system, and the results confirm that mineralization extends beyond surface anomalies. This provides critical vectoring toward higher-priority targets located up-dip and closer to the interpreted centre of the system. Grades up to 607 ppm copper over 0.5 m (sample L645614) were intersected from 115.5 m depth (Figure 2, Table 1).

* see December 8, 2025, news release

Figure 1. Drill hole location of KOO26-01 at Jake Target

* see December 8, 2025, news release

Figure 2. Section through KOO26-01 (looking north)

While copper grades encountered in discrete samples are modest, KOO26-01 intersected continuous, above-background copper mineralization over a broad interval, consistent with the outer portions of a sediment-hosted copper system. In this deposit style, such halos are a key indicator of system scale and vectoring toward higher-grade zones (Figure 3). The Company believes on the basis of these favourable observations it has intersected the flanks of a larger mineralized system and is now adjusting its targeting strategy for a more aggressive and sizeable summer exploration drill campaign.

Figure 3. Sample L645614 from KOO26-01 from 115.5m depth. Copper mineralization presents as blue-green malachite / azurite blebs with a finer groundmass of darker copper and manganese oxides, hosted in a coarse sandstone unit. This sample returned 607ppm copper over 0.50 metres (Table 1).

In addition, KOO26-01 intersected localized vein-hosted mineralization carrying elevated silver and mercury values, including assays of up to 77.7 g/t silver, 1.5% lead and 6.11 g/t mercury over 0.69 m (Table 1). These occurrences are not interpreted to represent a primary hydrothermal vein system but rather reflect episodic fluid movement through the sedimentary package, likely indicative of structural controlled conduits. The presence of elevated mercury concentrations is considered indicative of mobile fluids and supports the interpretation of a chemically evolving system with metal zonation.

Figure 4. Drill core from KOO26-01 from 115.50m to 129.12m depth, illustrating key redox fronts crucial for copper mineralization which were intersected in coarse sandstone layers at the top of this section.

Importantly, several oxidation fronts were observed within the drill core of KOO26-01, providing further evidence that the hole intersected a distal portion of the mineralizing system (Figure 4). Within sediment-hosted copper environments, such features are commonly associated with fluid-rock interaction and redox boundaries, which play a critical role in copper deposition. Together, these observations support the interpretation that higher-grade mineralization may occur closer to the source of fluid flow and nearer to the surface geochemical anomalies.

The geological characteristics observed in the drill core are consistent with a Revett-style sediment-hosted copper model, where mineralization is stratabound within permeable sedimentary units and influenced by both redox conditions and structural pathways. The combined presence of copper, silver, mercury, and oxidation features is interpreted to reflect a dynamic system in which fluids have migrated through favourable stratigraphy, depositing metals along chemical boundaries and within structural traps. These features are fundamental to the formation of large-scale copper systems and provide strong support for the Company’s exploration model.

Importantly, the combination of continuous low-grade mineralization and discrete higher-grade zones is characteristic of the margins of large sediment-hosted copper systems, where grades are expected to increase toward the core of fluid pathways.

The Company believes that the combination of widespread surface geochemical anomalies, favourable stratigraphy, and supporting geophysical signatures defines a mineralized structural corridor extending over several kilometres. The initial drill results, while early-stage, reinforce the prospectivity of this corridor and supports continued systematic exploration efforts.

Hole ID To (m) From (m) Width (m) Cu (ppm) Ag (g/t) Pb (%) Hg (g/t) KOO26-01 115.50 116.00 0.50 607 1.44 – – and 126.00 126.69 0.69 275 77.7 1.5 6.11 and 197.00 198.00 1.00 438 0.95 – –

Table 1. Anomalous Drill Hole Samples from KOO26-01

Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Next Steps

Aeonian plans to return to the Koocanusa Project in late May, following the lifting of seasonal access restrictions. Upon return, the Company intends to complete the remaining drill holes in the planned fence at the Jake Target, progressing from depth toward the surface anomaly, as well as test multiple additional high priority targets along the interpreted mineralized corridor.

In parallel, the Company is undertaking additional geological mapping and prospecting programs to expand and refine its growing pipeline of targets across the project area. These programs are designed to systematically evaluate newly identified anomalies and advance them toward drill-ready status. Archaeological work is being carried out in accordance with permit requirements and in collaboration with First Nations partners, ensuring that future drill targets can be advanced efficiently and responsibly. The required archaeological work has been completed at the Jake Target, allowing the Company to resume drilling there while continuing to build out the broader project pipeline.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azi / Dip End Depth KOO26-01 596200 5454563 1,725m 270 / -65 275m

Table 2. Drill Hole Location

All coordinates are based on WSG84, Zone 11

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core sample analytical results have been monitored through the Company’s quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Aeonian’s dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility at the Koocanusa exploration camp south of Cranbrook, BC.

Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured plastic ore bags to the ALS Laboratory preparation facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Core samples were prepared using standard preparation procedure Prep 31 which involves crushing the entire sample to 70% passing, splitting off a fraction using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing this split to over 85% passing.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. ALS is registered to ISO / IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Drill core samples were analyzed for 49 elements by ICP-MS using ME-MS61 / Hg-MS42 method.

In addition to ALS Laboratory QA/QC protocols, Aeonian implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. There were no significant issues identified in either the internal or external QA/QC samples.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company. Mr. Whitehead has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 352 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company’s website www.aeonianresources.com.

All costs in this release are in Canadian Dollars.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

“Andy Randell”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Corporate Communications

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 800 6849

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian’s public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

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