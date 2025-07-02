McFarlane Intersects High-Grade Gold 200 Meters Below Surface at Its McMillan Mine Property – Recent Geophysics Reveals Off-Hole “Superconductor”

6.6 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 4.55m within 29.5m of 1.31 gpt gold

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF) (“McFarlane” or “the Company”), a Canadian gold exploration company, today announces gold assay results from drill hole MLMM-25-11, and announces that it has located a Geophysical Electromagnetic (EM) “Superconductor” near hole MLMM-25-11. This drill hole was the last hole of McFarlane’s recent exploration drilling program on its 100% owned McMillan Mine property located approximately 70 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Exploration Highlights

Hole MLMM-25-11 intersected 29.5 meter (“m”) of 1.3 gpt gold , confirming additional wide gold mineralization at McMillan 200m below surface. A high-grade core of 20.1 gpt gold over 1.45m within 6.6 gpt gold over 4.55m was also present (see Table 1 and Figure 1 ).

Strong continuity of the wide gold mineralization over a 500m plunge length has now been established in the McMillan Gold Structure.

A “Superconductor” located off hole MLMM-25-11 was discovered from a recent downhole EM survey 180m below surface. This superconductor will be tested with future diamond drilling. A superconductor in geophysics has an electrical conductance of 50,000 to 100,000 Siemens. Some of the past Siemen levels detected on the McMillan property ranged from 500 to 1,000 Siemens, with all these EM anomalies having intersected gold mineralization.

Multiple New EM plates identified at depth off hole MLMM-25-09, which continue to indicate the extension of gold mineralization to the west and at depth (see the announcement date May 27, 2025)

Figure 1 – McMillan Property- Longitudinal Section looking North

Table 1 – Exploration drilling Gold Intercepts

1) Thicknesses are core lengths; true widths are not known.

Mark Trevisiol, CEO and Chairman of McFarlane Lake Mining commented, “Our team has demonstrated that we have good continuity of gold mineralization stretching over 500 meters on the House Lake fault system at McMillan Mine. The House Lake Fault and Fox Lake Fault system extends for over 7 kilometers along strike with numerous past gold producing sites near surface along this fault system (see announcement April 23, 2024) Having only drilled about 300 to 400m along strike, there is good potential to find a lot more gold mineralization along this strike and at depth.”

Hole MLMM-25-11 intersected gold mineralization approximately 200 meters below surface to the east of the historic mine workings. The extension of this zone to surface, which has not been previously explored, will be tested in future drilling. Recent prospecting in this area has discovered quartz sulphide stockwork on surface. Samples from this area appear visually similar to the zones of gold mineralization intersected in drilling and support the potential to extend the trend of gold mineralization to surface as shown in Figure 1.

Hole MLMM-25-10 results return wide zone with lower grade gold values per Table 1.

Table 2. Details of drill holes reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Azimuth

(Degrees) Dip

(Degrees) Length

(meters) Easting

(UTM) Northing

(UTM) MLMM-25-09 180 -83 570 438482.3 5110066 MLMM-25-10 168 -56 480 438493.5 5110215 MLMM-25-11 178 -63 300 438679.2 5110068

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

info@mcfarlanelakemining.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical Information

The drill core samples collected by McFarlane Lake Mining and described in this news release were placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the company. Core was then transported by McFarlane personnel to a secure processing facility. The core is then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, geologically logged and samples marked. Core samples are cut in half, with one half remaining in the box and the other inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at a rate no less than 10%. Samples are then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, a certified lab with AC89, IAS accreditation and compliance with ISO/IEC standard 17025:2017. Samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, with one 300 to 500 g subsample split and placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay. Samples with visible gold were assayed to completion by splitting the sample into multiple 300 to 500 g jars until no material remains with analysis by photon assay.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of properties. The past producing McMillan and Mongowin gold properties, located 70 km west of Sudbury, Ontario, the past producing West Hawk Lake property located immediately west of the Ontario-Manitoba border, and the High Lake gold property (click on http//www.mcfarlanelakemining.com/properties/ for compliant high grade gold resource statement on High Lake) located east of the Ontario-Manitoba border and 8 km from the West Hawk Lake property. McFarlane also owns the Michaud/Munro mineral property situated 115 km east of Timmins along the so-called “Golden Highway”. McFarlane is a “reporting issuer” under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at on its website at www.mcfarlanelakemining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; anticipated results of geophysical surveys or drilling programs, estimated timing, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery processes. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated November 27, 2024, which is available for view on SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management’s estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire