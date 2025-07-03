She Rises Studios Awards $250,000 in Book Scholarships to 100 Women – Now Their Voices Are Streaming in 127 Countries

From $250,000 in scholarships to a world-stage premiere, The Voices of 100 Women is redefining visibility, storytelling, and sisterhood.

A global shift in storytelling has begun. After two years of unwavering devotion, one hundred women, and a promise to create a world where no woman’s truth is silenced, The Voices of 100 Women has officially premiered on FENIX TV . This is more than a series. It is a movement. A reckoning. A revolution in visibility, dignity, and sisterhood.

At the heart of this moment is a radical act of generosity and belief. She Rises Studios, co-founded by mother-daughter duo Hanna Olivas and Adriana Luna Carlos, awarded over $250,000 in publishing scholarships to women across the globe, many of whom had never seen themselves as authors, leaders, or worthy of being heard. These scholarships gave women the opportunity to write their own solo books, become part of a global publishing movement, and now, be featured in a landmark docuseries that is reshaping HERstory on screen.

And what happened next is proof that when women are given the tools, they rise. Every single book published through this program has become a national and international best seller. Not because of luck. But because truth resonates.

Episode 1 Is Now Streaming

The debut episode of the docuseries is now live, and features four breathtaking stories of women who turned unimaginable pain into legacy, purpose, and power. This episode does not aim to entertain. It aims to heal, reveal, and ignite something much deeper in all of us.

Jessica Renfeldt , a multi-generational warrior who overcame terminal cancer, a stroke, and the brink of death, embodying a legacy of fierce, unshakable resilience passed from her grandmother to her mother, and now, to her own daughters.

Stephanie Taylor , a mother of four from Green Bay, Wisconsin, who turned pain into purpose after surviving homelessness, domestic abuse, and the loss of custody of her children. Her fashion business, Style by Stephanie , was born from the ashes and now helps others reclaim their confidence through style.

Heidi Johnson , a nonprofit founder and storyteller, whose life was changed after a tragic accident that took her mother’s life and left her father in a coma. Her calling? To serve. She founded the Spiritual Care Guild at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, a $10 million interfaith center that now provides chaplains 24/7.

Kelley Kaupas Rheault, a woman who knows the power of mission and transformation. From a background in military intelligence to entrepreneurship and advocacy, she’s dedicated her life to helping others find meaning after transition.

These are not actors. These are women who have walked through fire and emerged as light.

More Than a Docuseries. It’s a Movement.

“This came from us, our hearts,” says Adriana Luna Carlos. “But it belongs to the world now. We didn’t just publish books. We built a platform and gave a microphone to every woman who was ever told to be quiet.”

Hanna Olivas adds, “This is HERstory in motion. These women were never broken, they were building. And now, they are rising in front of the entire world. This is what happens when we invest in women not just with words, but with resources, faith, and platforms.”

And this is just Episode 1.

With more stories and episodes set to premiere, The Voices of 100 Women will continue to shine a global spotlight on the strength, tenderness, boldness, and healing that happens when women speak their truth and on their own terms.

