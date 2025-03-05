May in Paris: GOSIM AI Paris 2025 Ignites a New Wave of AI Innovation, Building a Global Open-Source Ecosystem

PARIS, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the pace of global open-source AI innovation, GOSIM AI Paris 2025, hosted by the GOSIM (Global Open-Source Innovation Meetup) and co-organized by CSDN, will take place in Paris, France, on May 6-7, 2025.

Renowned for its international scope, community-driven approach, and strong interactivity, GOSIM has previously successfully convened multiple international open-source innovation conferences in cities such as Delft, Beijing, and Shanghai. These events have brought together hundreds of technical elites from fields including AI, Rust, and embodied intelligence, offering comprehensive insights and discussions on the latest open-source technologies and in-depth practices.

This year’s conference will spotlight the latest advancements in 6 Conference Tracks: AI Model, AI Infra, AI Apps, Embodied AI, AI for Science, and Global Open-Source AI Collaboration, driving significant progress in global open-source AI collaboration. A highlight of the event is the introduction of GOSIM AI Spotlight, a global initiative to select 10 outstanding open-source AI projects for showcase and technical exchange, further accelerating AI innovation.

The venue, Station F, is a world-class innovation incubator located in Paris, hosting a vibrant ecosystem of “Deep Tech” companies specializing in areas such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, big data analytics, and chip design. GOSIM warmly welcomes developers worldwide to join this hub for innovative exchange.

AI Experts Gather in Paris to Focus on 6 Conference Tracks

Last year’s GOSIM CHINA 2024 attracted over 160 experts from renowned domestic and international organizations, including BAAI (Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence), Zhipu AI, ByteDance, Moonshot AI, Tsinghua University, Eclipse, OpenCV Community, and Rust Community.

Building on this legacy, GOSIM AI Paris 2025 will focus on 6 Conference Tracks that resonate with developers globally, bringing together influential open-source AI projects and experts from leading organizations such as Hugging Face, BAAI (Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence), Llama, and DeepSeek. Together, they will explore how open-source AI can shape the future.

AI Model: Shaping the Future through Open-Source AI

Unleashing world-class performance in Large Language Models (LLMs), multimodal AI, and cutting-edge image and video generation models, while pioneering compact on-device LLMs to push the boundaries of AI efficiency and accessibility.

AI Infrastructure: Building Scalable AI through Open-Source Innovation

Advancing frameworks for AI training, inference, fine-tuning, and reinforcement learning, optimizing on-device inference solutions, and enabling seamless large-scale cloud deployments to empower next-generation AI capabilities.

AI Apps: Transforming Industries with Open-Source AI

Revolutionizing healthcare, finance, and creative tools with community-driven AI models, integrating frameworks for open-source AI app development, smart tools, retrieval-augmented generation, front-end AI applications, personal AI assistants, future AI operating systems, and intelligent AI hardware.

Embodied AI: Advancing Open-Source Robotics

Innovating community-driven robot designs, expanding open datasets, developing advanced visual-language models, and shaping policy frameworks that define the future of automated systems.

AI for Science: Pushing Scientific Boundaries with AI

Empowering breakthroughs in mathematics, materials design, drug discovery, astrophysics, and computer systems through open-source AI research.

Global Open-Source AI Collaboration: Strengthening the Open-Source AI Ecosystem

Expanding global knowledge sharing, collaborative dataset development, transparent AI governance, and robust open-source infrastructure to drive continuous AI innovation worldwide.

We sincerely invite global technologists, researchers, and open-source enthusiasts to apply to speak, exploring cutting-edge technological advancements and best practices in innovation. Through speeches, interviews, and more, the event aims to spark inspiration, foster cross-disciplinary collaboration, and promote the prosperity of the global open-source ecosystem.

Simultaneous interpretation services will be provided to ensure smooth communication.

Speaker Application: https://cfp.gosim.org/paris

Calling for AI Innovation Projects: GOSIM AI Spotlight Showcases Rising Stars

A flagship segment of the conference, GOSIM AI Spotlight, will select 10 exceptional open-source AI projects from around the world, offering travel subsidies (covering airfare and accommodation) and a platform for exchange and showcase at GOSIM AI Paris 2025.

Participants will gain:

Spotlight on Innovation: Present groundbreaking open-source AI projects, highlighting their creativity and potential impact, with professional evaluation and a global stage to attract attention.

Increased Exposure: Gain visibility among a wider audience and deeper recognition within the global tech community, opening doors to collaborators and users.

Fostering Collaboration: Build a sense of belonging in the AI ecosystem through shared goals and teamwork, connecting with top developers, experts, and enthusiasts.

Build a sense of belonging in the AI ecosystem through shared goals and teamwork, connecting with top developers, experts, and enthusiasts. Holistic Growth: Receive comprehensive support from mentors and resources to help your project thrive.

GOSIM AI Spotlight is more than an opportunity—it’s a collision of ideas and a celebration of innovation. Join global AI experts and developers to explore the future of open-source AI models, showcase your projects, and expand your network.

Application: https://spotlight.gosim.org/ai

Sponsor GOSIM AI Paris 2025: Share in Global AI Ecosystem Innovation

To ensure a high-quality conference experience for speakers and attendees, sponsorship opportunities are now open. By sponsoring GOSIM, you can elevate your influence in the most innovative open-source community, unlock collaboration opportunities, discover promising projects, and connect with top talent.

For more details on sponsorship benefits, contact: sponsor@gosim.org (mailto:sponsor@gosim.org).

Join us to focus on emerging open-source technologies, drive industry progress, hear from industry leaders, and grow alongside like-minded developers.

Exploring the Infinite Possibilities of Open-Source AI with Industry Pioneers

Register now to attend!

Beyond hardcore technical talks, the conference offers vibrant activities like live coding labs, interactive AI tool demos, and expert-led workshops, equipping you with practical skills and deep insights. Connect with over 600 leaders, researchers, and practitioners shaping AI’s future, and compete alongside industry pioneers while vying for exciting prizes.

GOSIM AI Paris 2025 will spotlight the latest trends in AI development, serving as both a technical exchange and a catalyst for the global open-source ecosystem’s growth. Witness cutting-edge research and applications, hear insights from top experts, and contribute to the advancement of open-source technology worldwide. Join us in Paris to co-create a new era of AI innovation.

Official Website: https://paris2025.gosim.org/

