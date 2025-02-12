Wacom Redesigns its Flagship Intuos Pro Pen Tablet to Deliver an Exceptional Workflow

The new Intuos Pro brings Wacom’s most accurate pen performance and all new levels of efficiency to the latest creative workflows.

Portland, OR February 12, 2025 The premium digital tablet familiar to the desks of the world’s top illustrators, photo editors, videographers and 3D sculptors is now in perfect harmony with today’s high end creative applications thanks to its updated design featuring tactile controls and the industry defining Pro Pen 3.

Less Work, More Flow

Creative workflows are part work and part flow. The work requires a combination of operating complex software controls and processes. The flow is the act of creation. The new Intuos Pro is designed to help artists accomplish their work as quickly and intuitively as possible so they can immerse themselves in the creative flow. The newest Wacom Intuos Pro remains true to its heritage as the preeminent tablet for anyone accustomed to professional workflows. In fact, it has been the industry standard for so long, its precursor, the Intuos 3, was sent to space to support astronauts on the space station as they adjusted to microgravity.

The new Intuos Pro integrates Wacom’s exceptional Pro Pen 3 technology, the same technology in the Cintiq Pro displays. Because each artist’s workflow is as unique as their style, the Pro Pen 3 is designed to be customizable to each artist’s preferences from the grip with programmable buttons for shortcuts, and, because this is Wacom’s pro line of products, it includes interchangeable grips and buttons that can be reconfigured depending on the user’s ergonomic needs. Like all Wacom pens, the Pro Pen 3 needs no charging or batteries. Featuring two different nibs, including a rubber nib which is slip-resistant to optimize precision and, when combined with the on the improved textured surface, decreases wear.

Screenshot

“As software evolves, the need for precision increases. When we started to redesign our flagship product, we began with the foundation of precision,” said Koji Yano, Senior Vice President, Wacom Branded Business. A new chip set boosts performance while slimming down its form factor. To satisfy the precision needs of 3D sculptors, photo and video editors, and ensure accuracy in the work by minimizing the chance for unintentional movements and input, Wacom moved the ExpressKeys and touch buttons to the top of the tablet and added two dials to the medium and large Intuos Pro, and one dial to the small size. These dials offer artists tactile feedback and can be used by left-handed and right-handed people without adjustment. The tablet’s dials and ExpressKeys come pre-configured and are easily customized to the preferred shortcuts specific to the creative applications in each artist’s workflow. This new form factor has been designed to better facilitate flow while ensuring accuracy in the work.

Working Where the Creativity Leads

Because professional artists need flexibility, the new Intuos Pro is designed to be portable and work seamlessly with the software and operating system of individual artists. The Intuos Pro comes in three sizes, all of which have a larger drawing area at a 16:9 ratio to match today’s display sizes. Despite the increased active area, all three sizes are smaller and slimmer than past generations of the Intuos Pro, making it easy to bring along when traveling between remote work locations or offices, and taking up less desk space while the thinner profile enables the most fluid hand and wrist motions to date. The small size is perfect for the artist on-the-move, it weighs approximately 8 ounces (about 240 g) with a dimension of 215 mm (about 8.5 in) x 163 mm (about 6.4 in) and active area of 187mm (about 7.4 in) x 105 mm (about 4.1 in). The medium and large are designed for artists who enjoy a larger canvas or who manage workflows across several monitors.

Screenshot

All models are Bluetooth enabled with a wireless operating time of up to 16 hours. Artists can connect up to three devices, one wired device using a USB, and two wireless devices, and they can toggle between devices using a mechanical switch on the tablet. The Intuos Pro works with both Windows and Mac operating systems and with nearly all creative applications, so artists can both create their art, and navigate through their daily tasks. For those who prefer a pencil-like feel or thicker barrel, Wacom has partnered with several pen manufacturers, such as Staedtler, Lamy and Dr. Grip, for a broad range of styluses that will work without additional set up.

In addition to the Intuos Pro tablet and Pro Pen 3, artists will receive free trials of Clip Studio Paint, MASV and Capture One software. Wacom will also include access to Wacom’s own software Yuify, which is designed to secure authorship for artists. Yuify works with popular software, including Clip Studio Paint, Adobe Photoshop and Rebelle 7, and allows artists to embed a micromark in their work. This micromark is persistent through screenshotting or downloading, maintaining the link between the artist and their art. The Intuos Pro, like all of Wacom’s pro products, also grants access to Wacom Bridge, which facilitates pen and touch input between local and remote machines for improved professional collaboration.

Screenshot

The Intuos Pro will be available on February 12, 2025 at the Wacom eStore, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. The three sizes will cost $249.95 for the small, $379.95 for the medium and $499.95 for the large.

For more information and the full technical specifications, please visit wacom.com.

About Wacom

Wacom’s vision is to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface solutions. This has made it the world’s leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom’s intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.

